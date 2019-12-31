Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 31 December 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 23 December 2019

Measles

Tonga: As of 23 December 2019, 596 confirmed or suspected measles cases have been identified in Tonga. There has been a decline in the number of cases in the past weeks. The red alert has been changed to blue. - Source: Tonga Ministry of Health Situation report Number 11 issued and shared on PacNet on 27 December, 2019

Fiji: there are 25 confirmed cases of measles reported in the Central Division of Fiji as of 26 December 2019. - Source: Measles Media Release no. 18, Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 29 December 2019.

Kiribati: there are now 2 laboratory confirmed measles cases reported by the Ministry of Health. There has been an investigation carried out for the two cases and the team found that they do not have any linkage. - Source: personal communication with country officials on 30 December 2019

Samoa: As of 29 December 2019, 5,667 measles cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health, Samoa; 81 measles related deaths have been recorded. - Source: Government of Samoa, 29 December, 2019.

Australia, Queensland: Two (2) more confirmed cases of measles have been reported in the West Moreton Health region, bringing the total number to 10 as of 24 December 2019. - Source: Queensland Health accessed on 29 December 2019.

New Zealand: Eight (8) confirmed measles cases were reported for Week 51/2019, bringing the total to 2174 for the year to date, with 765 (35.2%) hospitalisations. - Source: ESR Measles weekly report for week 51: 14-20 December 2019 accessed on 29 December 2019.