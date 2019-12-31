Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 31 December 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 23 December 2019
Leptospirosis
- Federated State of Micronesia (FSM): The Bacterial Special Pathogens Branch at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conducted further testing and investigation on screened positive leptospirosis cases seen in Yap and did not find evidence suggestive of an outbreak of acute leptospirosis infections during the dengue outbreak. The numbers probably represent the background activity of leptospirosis. Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) seemed to be primarily detecting patients having prior exposure to leptospirosis. The blue alert has been removed from the map. Source:- Leptospirosis Outbreak, Yap State: Situational Report No. 22, Epi Week 51: December 16 - 22, 2019.
Measles
Tonga: As of 23 December 2019, 596 confirmed or suspected measles cases have been identified in Tonga. There has been a decline in the number of cases in the past weeks. The red alert has been changed to blue. - Source: Tonga Ministry of Health Situation report Number 11 issued and shared on PacNet on 27 December, 2019
Fiji: there are 25 confirmed cases of measles reported in the Central Division of Fiji as of 26 December 2019. - Source: Measles Media Release no. 18, Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 29 December 2019.
Kiribati: there are now 2 laboratory confirmed measles cases reported by the Ministry of Health. There has been an investigation carried out for the two cases and the team found that they do not have any linkage. - Source: personal communication with country officials on 30 December 2019
Samoa: As of 29 December 2019, 5,667 measles cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health, Samoa; 81 measles related deaths have been recorded. - Source: Government of Samoa, 29 December, 2019.
Australia, Queensland: Two (2) more confirmed cases of measles have been reported in the West Moreton Health region, bringing the total number to 10 as of 24 December 2019. - Source: Queensland Health accessed on 29 December 2019.
New Zealand: Eight (8) confirmed measles cases were reported for Week 51/2019, bringing the total to 2174 for the year to date, with 765 (35.2%) hospitalisations. - Source: ESR Measles weekly report for week 51: 14-20 December 2019 accessed on 29 December 2019.
American Samoa: Ten (10) laboratory confirmed measles cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health, 4 suspected cases are pending laboratory results. - Source: American Samoa Measles Outbreaks Situational Report for December 15 - 28, 2019, sent on pacnet on 31 December 2019.
Dengue
DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 1,635 dengue like illness of which 533 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 22 December 2019. One death has been recorded. The outbreak continues in Majuro, with a few cases reported in Utrik and Aur Islands. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 22 December 2019.
DENV-3 in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 22 December 2019, there have been a total of 1,464 cases of dengue like illness reported since January 1, 2019 by the Yap state, FSM. - Source: Dengue Virus Type-3 Outbreak, Yap State: Situational Report Epi Week 51.
DENV-2 in French Polynesia: There have been 2373 autochtonous cases and 2 imported cases of dengue 2 confirmed as of 15 December 2019. - Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, week 49 and 50, sent on pacnet on 25 December 2019.