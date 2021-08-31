Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 31 August 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 24 August 2021

Dengue

Leptospirosis

Palau: As of 26 August 2021, an increase in leptospirosis cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Human Services; a total of 24 cases have been identified between January and 24 August 2021. – Source: Republic of Palau, Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page accessed on 31 August 2021.

Vanuatu: From 13 January to 9th August 2021, a total of 76 leptospirosis cases have been reported in Vanuatu; 68 in Sanma, 3 in Shefa, 2 in Malampa, 2 in Penama and 1 in Torba Province. A blue alert is added to the map. – Source: Leptospirosis in Vanuatu-Situation Update 2, 13 August 2021, sent on PacNet on 19 August 2021.

Diarrhoea

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

New Zealand: An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is currently ongoing across New Zealand. Weekly numbers reported by the national virus laboratory network started increasing sharply in June, 215 cases is reported for week 33 ending 22 August 2021 ; total cases are 5,970. – Source : Laboratory-based Virology Weekly Report Week 33 ending 22 August, 2021, accessed on 31 August 2021.

Cook Islands: Two (2) cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been reported by the Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands official facebook page accessed on 31 August 2021. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 30 August 2021, 52,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 1,002 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 31 August 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 31 August 2021, 242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 31 August 2021.

Fiji: As of 30 August 2021, 46,211 cases and 489 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 46,141 cases and 487 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 31 August 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 24 August 2021, 40,178 cumulative cases and as of 30 August 2021, 423 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 31 August 2021.

Guam: As of 30 August 2021, 10,353 confirmed and probablecases and 145 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 31 August 2021.

Hawaii: As of 30 August 2021, 62,949 cases of COVID-19 and589 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 31 August 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 31 August 2021, 136 COVID-19 cases (including 78 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 31 August 2021.

New Zealand: As of 31 August 2021, 3,569 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 31 August 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 16 August 2021, there have been 17,832 confirmed cases and 192 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 31 August 2021.

Palau: Two (2) imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau on 21 August 2021. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Health, 21 August 2021 accessed on 31 August 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 31 August 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 31 August 2021.

Samoa: As of 31 August 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 31 August 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 31 August 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 31 August 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 31 August 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 31 August 2021.