Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 31 August 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 24 August 2020

Dengue

DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Fiji: Dengue outbreak is currently ongoing in Fiji with dengue serotype 1 (DENV-1) and dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2) circulating. *Red alert has been added for both dengue serotype. *– Source: Personal communication with country officials received on 31 August 2020.

DENV-3 in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 39 new DLI cases were seen during epi weeks 32-34 bringing the total number of DLI cases to 1,785 since January 1, 2019. - Source: Dengue Virus Type 3 Outbreak, Yap State, Situation Report #37 – Epi Weeks 32-34, 26 August 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,561 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,704 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 24 August 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 24 August 2020.

Influenza-like illness (ILI)

Hepatitis A

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 30 August 2020, 25,670 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 611 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 31 August 2020.

Hawaii: As of 30 August 2020, 8,339 cases of COVID-19 and63 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 31 August 2020.

Guam: As of 29 August 2020, 1,347 casesand 10 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 31 August 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 29 August 2020, there have been 459 cases and 5 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 31 August 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 30 August 2020, 465 new caseshave been confirmed since July 15, 2020. In total, **527 **confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 30 August 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 31 August 2020.

New Zealand: As of 31 August 2020, 1,738 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 31 August 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 31 August 2020, 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 31 August 2020.