30 Sep 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 30 September 2019

from Pacific Community
Published on 30 Sep 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 23 September 2019

Dengue

  • DENV-3 in Guam: ​eight (8) confirmed cases of locally acquired dengue infection and​ four (4) confirmed cases of imported dengue infection have been reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) as of September 29, 2019. The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), along with partner agencies, continue efforts to mitigate the spread of the dengue virus on Guam.. – Source: Guam Joint Information Center Press releaseshttps://ghs.guam.gov/

  • DENV-3 outbreak in the Republic of the Marshall Islands: 535 suspected cases have been reported in Ebeye and Majuro as of September 22, 2019. The number of reported cases is declining in Ebeye and no cases have been reported yet in the outer atolls. Vigorous community engagement is ongoing. – Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands, June 25-September 22 2019

  • DENV-1 in Tuvalu: the number of reported dengue-like-illness cases has been declining in Funafuti and most of the outer islands over the past weeks. – Source: Tuvalu Dengue-1 outbreak situational report for Epi Week 38

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

  • One (1) imported case of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Fiji was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 21/09/2019 – 27/09/2019

