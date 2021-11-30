Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 30 November 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 23 November 2021

Hepatitis A

Measles

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 30 November, 10 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health; 5 new imported cases were reported from the 18 November flight from Honolulu. There has been no local case reported. – Source: American Samoa Department of Health update sent on PacNet on 30 Nopvember 2021.

Australia: As of 29 November 2021, 209,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 1,997 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 30 November 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of28 November 2021, 787 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *Since 28 October 2021, 496 new cases reported (218 via contact tracing; 266 via community testing and 12 via travel testing). - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 30 November 2021.

Fiji: As of 29 November 2021, 52,506 cases and 696 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 52,436 cases during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. Fiji has also recorded 604 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 30 November 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 29 November 2021, 46,807 cumulative cases and 636 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 30 November 2021.

Guam: As of 29 November 2021, 19,179 confirmed and probablecases and 263 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 30 November 2021.

Hawaii: As of 29 November 2021, 87,585 cases of COVID-19 and1,018 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 30 November 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 29 November 2021, 12,275 COVID-19 cases and 276 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 12,139 cases have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 30 November 2021.

New Zealand: As of 30 November 2021, 11,576 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 44deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 30 November 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 28 November 2021, there have been 35,090 confirmed cases and 545 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 30 November 2021.

Palau: As of 29 November, 8 imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau accessed on 30 November 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 29 November 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 30 November 2021.

Samoa: As of 29 November 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 30 November 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 29 November 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 30 November 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 29 November 2021, 5 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. Two (2) new imported quarantine cases were reported on 25 October 2021. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 30 November 2021.