Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 30 November 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 23 November 2020

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 29 November 2020, 27,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 907 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 30 November 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 30 November 2020, 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 30 November 2020.

Fiji: As of 25 November 2020, 38 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 30 November 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 27 November 2020, 14,096 cases and **73 **deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 30 November 2020.

Guam: As of 29 November 2020, 6,818 cases and 112 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 30 November 2020.

Hawaii: As of 29 November 2020, 17,840 cases of COVID-19 and 244 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 30 November 2020.

New Caledonia: As of 29 November 2020, 32 cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 30 November 2020.

New Zealand: As of 30 November 2020, 2,056 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 30 November 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 30 November 2020, there have been 655 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 30 November 2020.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 30 November, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI National Disaster Management Office accessed on 30 November 2020.

Samoa: A second imported suspected COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. The Government of Samoa is awaiting laboratory confirmation of samples sent to New Zealand. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 30 November 2020 at 4pm.

Solomon Islands: As of 30 November, 17 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 23 November 2020.

Vanuatu:As of 30 November 2020, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 30 November 2020.