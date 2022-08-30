Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 30 August 2022

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: Since 1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 100 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of August 26 2022 at 17h CEST, a total of 46,869 laboratory confirmed cases and 302 probable cases, including 15 deaths, have been reported to WHO. – Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 30 August 2022.

Hawaii: As of 24 August 2022, 22 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 30 August 2022.

Australia: As at 25 August 2022, there were 106 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 52 in Victoria, 43 in New South Wales, 4 in Western Australia, 3 in Queensland, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 30 August 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 8,168 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 30 August 2022.

Australia: As of 29 August 2022, a total of 10,005,838 COVID-19 cases and 13,759 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 30 August 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of29 August 2022, a total of13,120 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 30 August 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 16 August 2022, a total of 6,265 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 30 August 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 27 August 2022, a total of 7,065 COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs.– Source: FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs official facebook page page accessed on 30 August 2022.

Fiji: As of 29 August 2022, a total of 68,153 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 985 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook pageaccessed on 30 August 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 29 August 2022, a total of 76,700 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante websiteaccessed on 30 August 2022.

Guam: As of 29 August 2022, a total of 57,815 COVID-19 cases and 389 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 30 August 2022.

Hawaii: As of 24 August 2022, a total of 337,737 COVID-19 cases and 1,632 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 30 August 2022.

Kiribati: As of 22 July 2022, a total of 3,430 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 30 August 2022.

Nauru: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 30 August 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 23 August 2022, a total of 73,633 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government*. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 30 August 2022.

New Zealand: As of 30 August 2022, a total of 1,738,492 COVID-19 cases and 1,884 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 30 August 2022.

Niue: As of 28 August 2022, a total of 68 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. Source: Niue Government accessed on 30 August 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 44,876 COVID-19 cases and 664 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 30 August 2022.

Palau: As of 26 August 2022, a total of 5,348 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau offical facebook pageaccessed on 30 August 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 30 August 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 29 August 2022, a total of 14,907 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 30 August 2022.

Samoa: As of 22 August 2022, a total of 15,767 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Regionaccessed on 30 August 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, a total of 21,544 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 30 August 2022.

Tonga: As of 22 August 2022, a total of 15,235 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 30 August 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 26 August 2022, a total of 20 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 30 August 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 29 August 2022, a total of 11,780 COVID-19 casesand 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 30 August 2022.