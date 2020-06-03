Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 3 June 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 26 May 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,428 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,587 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 27 May 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 27 May 2020.

DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Cook Islands: From January 2019 to 31 May 2020, 334 confirmed and probable dengue cases were reported. A DENV-1 outbreak was declared in 2019 and cases of DENV-2, with no travel history, were reported in February, March and April 2020. Blood samples from the cases reported in May were sent overseas for laboratory confirmation and serotyping. The results are pending. – Source: Cook Islands 2019-2020 Dengue Outbreak DENV1, DENV-2 Situation Report sent on PacNet on 3 June 2020 and personal communication with country officials.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

One (1) imported case of dengue serotype 1 with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 23/05/2020–29/05/2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

·New Caledonia (NC): two new imported cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. They involve two people repatriated from metropolitan France who had been in quarantine since their arrivals. They had positive PCR tests at D14 of isolation. Both cases were asymptomatic, including at the time of their D14 tests. - case confirmed on 28 May: Female arrived in NC on 12 May, who had a positive PCR test at the limits of the detection threshold on 28 May. She had antibodies (IgM and IgG positive), which show a prior infection of more than 3 weeks. This person never had any symptoms but had gone on a cruise in March in South America, where many cases of COVID have been confirmed. So an asymptomatic patient who arrived in NC with biological traces of a recent infection during a trip to an area at risk. - case confirmed on 1 June: Male arrived in NC on 17 May, after having a clinical exam and a negative PCR test 48 hours before departure. So an asymptomatic patient who arrived in NC during the incubation period.

Both cases are hospitalised for surveillance in the Territorial Hospital (CHT) COVID - Source: Direction des Affaires Sanitaires et Sociales de Nouvelle-Calédonie, 2 June 2020

·Australia: As of 2 June 2020, 7,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 102 deaths were reported in Australia. Following the peak of cases at the end of March, since mid-April 2020 there has been a sustained and relatively low number of new cases reported daily. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 3 June 2020.

New Zealand: As of 2 June 2020, 1,504 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Healthaccessed on 3 June 2020.

Hawaii: As of 2 June 2020, 653 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 3 June 2020.

Guam: As of 2 June 2020, 175 cases and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, accessed on 3 June 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 2 June May 2020, 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by French Polynesia Health Department. There have been no new cases reported since 05 May 2020. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 3 June 2020.

French Polynesia (Ecuadorian Fishing Vessel): Twenty nine (29) people were found positive for COVID-19 on an Ecuadorian fishing boat on May 20, 2020. The boat left the Polynesian exclusive economic zone on Saturday 23 May at the end of the day, after notifying the JRCC. The Ecuadorian sailor is still hospitalized in hospital Taaone (in a stable condition). – Source: Information Bulletin Number 44, Direction de la Santé accessed on 2 June 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 3 June 2020, 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 3 June 2020.

Papua New Guinea (PNG): As of 2June 2020, 8cases of COVID-19 were reported by PNG National Department of Health.There have been no new cases since 22 April 2020. – Source: COVID-19 PNG accessed on 3June2020.

Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Community website.

Outside of the Pacific

·Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 6,372,447 cases of COVID-19 and 379,709 deaths were reported globally as of 3 June 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 188 countries/regions. – Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 3 June, 2020 at 11:16am.

·Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.