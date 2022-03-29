World + 18 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 29 March 2022
Attachments
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 22 March 2022
Influenza
- Fiji: There were 676 ILI cases reported on week 11 in the PSSS Weekly Bulletin. Influenza A has been reported in Fiji. A red alert is added to the map. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report for W11 2022 sent on PacNet on 25 March 2022.
Leptospirosis
- Fiji: There have been 1,394 confirmed cases of leptospirosis and 29 deaths this year with outbreaks ongoing in all four divisions. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 29 March 2022.
Dengue
- Dengue in Fiji: There have been 1,212 confirmed cases of dengue fever (serotype unknown) so far this year. There are outbreaks in the Western Division (Nadi, Tavua, Ba). – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 29 March 2022.
Typhoid
- Typhoid Fever in Fiji: There have been 73 cases and 5 deaths of typhoid fever this year with localized outbreaks in communities in Ra, Lautoka, and Nadi*.*Togovere Village in Ra has been designated an area of public health concern.– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 29 March 2022.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
American Samoa: As of 28 March 2022, a total of 3,442 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *– Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 29 March 2022.
Australia: As of 28 March 2022, 4,138,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including **5,897 **deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 29 March 2022.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of28 March 2022, 11,065 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and **33 **deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 29 March 2022.
Cook Islands: As of 28 March 2022, 1,576 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands accessed on 29 March 2022.
Fiji: As of 28 March 2022, 64,394 cases and 834 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 916 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook pageaccessed on 29 March 2022.
French Polynesia: As of 28 March 2022, 72,443 cumulative cases and 646 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 29 March 2022.
Guam: As of 28 March 2022, 47,122 confirmed and probablecases and 342 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. * – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 29 March 2022.
Hawaii: As of 23 March 2022, 239,591 cases of COVID-19 and 1,373 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 29 March 2022.
Kiribati: As of 28 March 2022, 3,065 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 29 March 2022.
New Caledonia: As of 28 March 2022, 60,355 COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. **–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 29 March 2022.
New Zealand: As of 29 March 2022, 627,898 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 266 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 29 March 2022.
Niue:: As of 28 March 2022, 5 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. No local cases reported. – Source: Niue Government accessed on 29 March 2022.
Papua New Guinea: As of 25 March 2022, there have been 42,203 confirmed cases and 640 deaths reported in PNG. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 29 March 2022.
Palau: As of 28 March 2022, 4,014 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map.– Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 29 March 2022.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 28 March 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 29 March 2022.
Samoa: As of 28 March 2022, 1,412 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Samoan Government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. Source: Press release on Government of Samoaaccessed on 29 March 2022
Solomon Islands: As of 28 March 2022, 10,778 cases and 133 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 29 March 2022.
Tonga: As of 27 March 2022, 5,591 cases and 2 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 29 March 2022.
Vanuatu: As of 28 March 2022, 2,640 cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days – Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 29 March 2022.
Wallis and Futuna: As of 28 March 2022, 454 COVID-19 cases (including 445 cases since 06 March 2021) and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Préfet de Wallis-et-Futuna official facebookpage accessed on 29 March 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 28 March 2022, a total of 2,448,035 of the 1st dose and 2,056,568 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islands can be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 482,051,532 cases of COVID-19 and 6,127,265 deaths were reported globally as of 29 March 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 29 March 2022 at 3:30 pm Noumea time.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
- Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in Australia: As at 28 March 2022, there are 33 human (22 confirmed and 11 probable) cases of JEV in Australia and 3 deaths (South Australia (1), New South Wales (1) and Victoria (1)). – Source: Australian Government Department of Health accessed on 29 March 2022.