Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 29 March 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 22 March 2022

Influenza

Leptospirosis

Dengue

Typhoid

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 28 March 2022, a total of 3,442 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *– Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 29 March 2022.

Australia: As of 28 March 2022, 4,138,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including **5,897 **deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 29 March 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of28 March 2022, 11,065 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and **33 **deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 29 March 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 28 March 2022, 1,576 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands accessed on 29 March 2022.

Fiji: As of 28 March 2022, 64,394 cases and 834 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 916 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook pageaccessed on 29 March 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 28 March 2022, 72,443 cumulative cases and 646 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 29 March 2022.

Guam: As of 28 March 2022, 47,122 confirmed and probablecases and 342 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. * – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 29 March 2022.

Hawaii: As of 23 March 2022, 239,591 cases of COVID-19 and 1,373 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 29 March 2022.

Kiribati: As of 28 March 2022, 3,065 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 29 March 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 28 March 2022, 60,355 COVID-19 cases and 311 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. **–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 29 March 2022.

New Zealand: As of 29 March 2022, 627,898 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 266 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 29 March 2022.

Niue:: As of 28 March 2022, 5 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. No local cases reported. – Source: Niue Government accessed on 29 March 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 25 March 2022, there have been 42,203 confirmed cases and 640 deaths reported in PNG. *Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 29 March 2022.

Palau: As of 28 March 2022, 4,014 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases continue to decline in the last 14 days. The red alert is changed to blue on the map.– Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 29 March 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 28 March 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 29 March 2022.

Samoa: As of 28 March 2022, 1,412 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Samoan Government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. Source: Press release on Government of Samoaaccessed on 29 March 2022

Solomon Islands: As of 28 March 2022, 10,778 cases and 133 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 29 March 2022.

Tonga: As of 27 March 2022, 5,591 cases and 2 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 29 March 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 28 March 2022, 2,640 cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days – Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 29 March 2022.