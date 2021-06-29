Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 29 June 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 22 June 2021

Dengue

Guam: One (1) new local case of dengue was confirmed in Guam on 21 June 2021. -- Source: Media article , 26 June 2021, accessed on 29 June 2021.

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: The DENV-2 outbreak is still ongoing in Futuna. - Source: Personal communication with country officials on 28 June 2021.

Leptospirosis

New Caledonia: A total of 214 cases and 3 deaths were reported between 01 January 2021 and 29 June 2021, in comparison to 69 cases reported last year (total cases reported in 2020).-- Source: Leptospirosis Situation as of 29 June 2021 accessed on 29 June 2021 and personal communication with country officials on 29 June 2021.

French Polynesia: After a peak at the end of April (W16-W17), the number of leptospirosis cases is decreasing. - Source: Personal communication with country official on 29 June 2021.

Hepatitis A

New Caledonia: Hepatitis A cases continue to be reported; 300 cases were reported between 01 January 2021 and 29 June 2021, in comparison to 100 cases reported last year (total cases reported in 2020). -- Source: Personal communication with country officials on 29 June 2021. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 28 June 2021, 30,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 910 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.-- Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 29 June 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 29 June 2021, 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 29 June 2021.

Fiji: As of 28 June 2021, 3,832 cases and 17 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 3,762 cases and 15 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 29 June 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 28 June 2021, 19,003 cumulative cases and 142 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. -- Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 29 June 2021.

Guam: As of 28 June 2021, 8,344 confirmed and probable cases and 140 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. -- Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 29 June 2021.

Hawaii: As of 28 June 2021, 37,669 cases of COVID-19 and 516 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . -- Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 29 June 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 29 June 2021, 129 COVID-19 cases (including 71 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.-- Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 29 June 2021.

New Zealand: As of 29 June 2021, 2,741 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days*.*-- Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 29 June 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 23 June 2021, there have been 17,098 confirmed cases and 173 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. -- Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 29 June 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 29 June 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source: RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 29 June 2021.

Samoa: As of 29 June 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. -- Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 29 June 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 29 June 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. -- Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 29 June 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 29 June 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. -- Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 29 June 2021.