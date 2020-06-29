Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 29 June 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 22 June 2020

Dengue

**DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: **There have been 3,470 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,622 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 23 June 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 23 June 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Community website.

Outside of the Pacific