Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 29 June 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 22 June 2020
Dengue
- **DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: **There have been 3,470 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,622 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 23 June 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 23 June 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 28 June 2020, 7,686 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 104 deaths were reported in Australia. Over the past week, there has been an average of 33 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 29 June 2020.
New Zealand: As of 28 June 2020, 1,526 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and **22 **deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 29 June 2020.
Hawaii: As of 28 June 2020, 899 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 29 June 2020.
Guam: As of 28 June 2020, 248 casesand 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 29 June 2020.
Papua New Guinea: As of 25 June 2020, 11 cases were reported by the PNG National Pandemic Response. – Source: Papua New Guinea National Control Centre for COVID-19 accessed on 29 June 2020.
French Polynesia: As of 26 June 2020, 2 new imported cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the French Polynesia Department of Health. There are now 62 cases in total.– Source: Department of Health French Polynesia accessed on 29 June 2020.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 29 June 2020, 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There have been no new cases since 9 June 2020. The red alert is changed to blue.– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 29 June 2020.
Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Community website.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 10,117,700 cases of COVID-19 and 501,281 deaths were reported globally as of 29 June 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 188 countries/regions. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 29 June, 2020 at 2:33pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.