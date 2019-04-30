Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 29 April 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 23rd April 2019

An increasing number of ILI cases has been notified in Vanuatu: 514 cases were reported in epiweek 15 and 558 cases in epiweek 16. Samples have been sent to a reference laboratory for further testing and confirmation of aetiology. - Source: Vanuatu Syndromic Surveillance Bulletin Week 16: 15th - 21st April 2019, posted on PacNet on 25 April 2019.

A Public Health Alert for diarrhea outbreak due to rotavirus in Majuro has been announced by the Secretary of Health of the Republic of Marshall Islands on 18 April 2019: 237 cases were reported as of 21 April 2019. Rotavirus rapid testing was positive on 36 of 50 cases tested (72%). Source: Country SitRep "Diarrhea in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands - March 8 - April 22, 2019" and Pacific syndromic surveillance report week 16 posted on PacNet on 25 April 2019.

Dengue in the Cook Islands: 39 dengue cases, including 18 confirmed DENV-1 cases and 21 probable cases were reported as of 27 April 2019. Cook Islands Health protection teams are continuing to implement vector control strategies including surveillance and perifocal spraying and larvicidal activities. - Source: personal communication with country officials on 29 April 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):