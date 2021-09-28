Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 28 September 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 21 September 2021

Dengue

Hepatitis A

Leptospirosis

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 28 September, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 28 September 2021.

Australia: As of 27 September 2021, 99,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 1,245 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 28 September 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 27 September 2021, 267 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 28 September 2021.

Fiji: As of 27 September 2021, 50,807 cases and 592 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 50,737 cases and 590 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. Fiji has also recorded 446 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 28 September 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 19 September 2021, 46,121 cumulative cases and as of 27 September 2021, 616 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 28 September 2021.

Guam: As of 27 September 2021, 14,536 confirmed and probablecases and 192 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 28 September 2021.

Hawaii: As of 27 September 2021, 78,404 cases of COVID-19 and757 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 28 September 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 27 September 2021, 6,515 COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 6,379 cases and 93 deaths have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 28 September 2021.

New Zealand: As of 28 September 2021, 4,204 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 27deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 28 September 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 26 September 2021, there have been 19,523 confirmed cases and 227 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 28 September 2021.

Palau: Five (5) imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau accessed on 28 September 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 28 September 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 28 September 2021.

Samoa: As of 28 September 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 28 September 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 28 September 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 28 September 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 28 September 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 28 September 2021.