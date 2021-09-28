World + 14 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 28 September 2021
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 21 September 2021
Dengue
- DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: In 2021, there have been 68confirmed dengue cases reported in Wallis and Futuna (63 in Futuna and 5 in Wallis). No new cases have been reported for more than two weeks. *The blue alert is removed from the map. *- Source: Agence de santé du territoire des iles Wallis et Futuna, Bulletin de surveillance épidémiologique 12/2021 (06/09/21 to 19/09/21) and personal communication with country officials on 28 September 2021
Hepatitis A
- New Caledonia: Hepatitis A outbreak is still ongoing; 447 cases were reported between 01 January 2021 and 24 September 2021, in comparison to 100 cases reported in 2020 and 5 cases in 2019*.* – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 28 September 2021.
Leptospirosis
- Vanuatu: From 13 January to 19th September 2021, a total of 78 leptospirosis cases have been reported in Vanuatu; 70 in Sanma, 3 in Shefa, 2 in Malampa, 2 in Penama and 1 in Torba Province. – Source: Leptospirosis in Vanuatu-Situation Update 3, 24 September 2021, sent on PacNet on 27 September 2021.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
American Samoa: As of 28 September, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 28 September 2021.
Australia: As of 27 September 2021, 99,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 1,245 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 28 September 2021.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 27 September 2021, 267 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 28 September 2021.
Fiji: As of 27 September 2021, 50,807 cases and 592 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 50,737 cases and 590 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. Fiji has also recorded 446 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 28 September 2021.
French Polynesia: As of 19 September 2021, 46,121 cumulative cases and as of 27 September 2021, 616 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 28 September 2021.
Guam: As of 27 September 2021, 14,536 confirmed and probablecases and 192 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 28 September 2021.
Hawaii: As of 27 September 2021, 78,404 cases of COVID-19 and757 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 28 September 2021.
New Caledonia: As of 27 September 2021, 6,515 COVID-19 cases and 93 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 6,379 cases and 93 deaths have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 28 September 2021.
New Zealand: As of 28 September 2021, 4,204 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 27deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 28 September 2021.
Papua New Guinea: As of 26 September 2021, there have been 19,523 confirmed cases and 227 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 28 September 2021.
Palau: Five (5) imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau accessed on 28 September 2021.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 28 September 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 28 September 2021.
Samoa: As of 28 September 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 28 September 2021.
Solomon Islands: As of 28 September 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 28 September 2021.
Vanuatu: As of 28 September 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 28 September 2021.
Wallis and Futuna: As of 28 September 2021, 454 COVID-19 cases (including 445 cases since 06 March 2021) and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. No cases have been reported for more than 42 days. – Source: Préfet de Wallis-et-Futuna official facebook page accessed on 28 September 2021.
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 232,313,731 cases of COVID-19 and 4,756,225 deaths were reported globally as of 28 September 2021.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 28 September 2021 at 3:10pm Noumea time.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.