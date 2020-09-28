Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 28 September 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 21 September 2020

Dengue

DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Fiji: There has been a decline in dengue cases from the peak of 250 cases a week to less than 100 cases per week. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 28 September 2020.

DENV-3 in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 1,803 dengue-like illness cases and 5 deaths have been reported since January 1, 2019. There has been no dengue RDT positive cases for 4 weeks and the number of dengue-like-illness cases has decreased over the past few weeks. The alert is removed from the map. - Source: Dengue Virus Type 3 Outbreak, Yap State, Situation Report #38 – Epi Weeks 35-37, 15 September 2020.

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: An outbreak of dengue serotype 2 is ongoing in Futuna. There have been 20 cases reported in Futuna since 08 September 2020.– Source: Epidemiological surveillance bulletin 19/2020 from the Wallis and Futuna Health Agency sent on PacNet on 23 September 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,636 dengue-like-illness cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 22 September 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 22 September 2020.

Leptospirosis

Influenza-like illness (ILI)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 27 September 2020, 27,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 872 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 28 September 2020.

New Zealand: As of 28 September 2020, 1,833 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 28 September 2020.

Hawaii: As of 27 September 2020, 12,116cases of COVID-19 and132 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 27 September 2020.

Guam: As of 27 September 2020, 2,354 casesand 43 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 28 September 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 27 September 2020, there have been 534 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 28 September 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 24 September 2020, 1,517 new caseshave been confirmed since July 15, 2020.In total, 1,579confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 and 6 deaths have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 24 September 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 28 September 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 28 September 2020, 70confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 28 September 2020.