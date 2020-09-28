World + 13 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 28 September 2020
Attachments
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 21 September 2020
Dengue
DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,636 dengue-like-illness cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 22 September 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 22 September 2020.
DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: An outbreak of dengue serotype 2 is ongoing in Futuna. There have been 20 cases reported in Futuna since 08 September 2020.– Source: Epidemiological surveillance bulletin 19/2020 from the Wallis and Futuna Health Agency sent on PacNet on 23 September 2020.
DENV-3 in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 1,803 dengue-like illness cases and 5 deaths have been reported since January 1, 2019. There has been no dengue RDT positive cases for 4 weeks and the number of dengue-like-illness cases has decreased over the past few weeks. The alert is removed from the map. - Source: Dengue Virus Type 3 Outbreak, Yap State, Situation Report #38 – Epi Weeks 35-37, 15 September 2020.
DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Fiji: There has been a decline in dengue cases from the peak of 250 cases a week to less than 100 cases per week. *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 28 September 2020.
Leptospirosis
- Leptospirosis in Fiji: There has been a decline in leptospirosis cases from the peak of more than 100 cases a week to less than 20 cases per week.The red alert is changed to blue on the map.– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 28 September 2020.
Influenza-like illness (ILI)
- ILI in Samoa: An increase in ILI cases has been observed in Samoa with 1,024 ILI cases reported in Week 38. The aetiology is yet to be confirmed.– Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System, W38 2020 (September 14-20), sent on PacNet on 26 September 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 27 September 2020, 27,040 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 872 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 28 September 2020.
New Zealand: As of 28 September 2020, 1,833 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 28 September 2020.
Hawaii: As of 27 September 2020, 12,116cases of COVID-19 and132 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 27 September 2020.
Guam: As of 27 September 2020, 2,354 casesand 43 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 28 September 2020.
Papua New Guinea: As of 27 September 2020, there have been 534 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 28 September 2020.
French Polynesia: As of 24 September 2020, 1,517 new caseshave been confirmed since July 15, 2020.In total, 1,579confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 and 6 deaths have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 24 September 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 28 September 2020.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 28 September 2020, 70confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 28 September 2020.
New Caledonia: As of 27 September, 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).- Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 28 September 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 32,994,213 cases of COVID-19 and 996,682 deaths were reported globally as of 28 September 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 188 countries/regions. – Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 28 September, 2020 at 2:24 pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.