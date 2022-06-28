Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 28 June 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 21 June 2022
Leptospirosis
- New Caledonia: As of 19 June 2022, 180 cases of leptospirosis and 2 deaths were reported since 1st January 2022, spread over 29 municipalities (southern province: 62 cases, northern province: 117 cases, island province: 1). – Source: Department of Health and Social Affairs of New Caledonia accessed on 28 June 2022.
Influenza A
- Australia: In the year to date in 2022, there have been 147,155 notifications and 54 influenza-associated deaths reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) in Australia. – Source: Australian Influenza Surveillance Report No. 6, fortnight ending 19 June 2022 accessed on 28 June 2022.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
American Samoa: As of 19 June 2022, a total of 6,414 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Australia: As of 27 June 2022, 8,023,259 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 9,704 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of21 June 2022, 11,569 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Cook Islands: As of 23 June 2022, 5,768 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 09 June 35 imported cases have been reported. There has been no local cases reported. – Source: FSM Department of Health & Social Affairs official facebook page accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Fiji: As of 27 June 2022, 65,558 cases and 865 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 943 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
French Polynesia: As of 24 June 2022, 73,529 cumulative cases and 649 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Guam: As of 27 June 2022, 51,437 confirmed and probablecases and 371 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Hawaii: As of 22 June 2022, 303,333 cases of COVID-19 and 1,489 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Kiribati: As of 23 June 2022, 3,236 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Nauru: As of 27 June, 2,405 cases have been reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru official facebook page accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
New Caledonia: As of 28 June 2022, 64,337 COVID-19 cases and 313 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Cases have been increasing for more than two weeks. The blue alert is changed to red on the map. *– Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 28 June 2022.
-
New Zealand: As of 28 June 2022, 1,322,476 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,437 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Niue: As of 27 June 2022, 10 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Papua New Guinea: As of 27 June 2022, there have been 44,711 confirmed cases and 662 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Palau: As of 23 June 2022, 5,201 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 28 June 2022, 15 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 28 June 2022.
-
Samoa: As of 23 June 2022, 14,843 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Solomon Islands: As of 30 May 2022, 21,237 cases and 149 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Tonga: As of 26 June 2022, 12,301 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Tuvalu: As of 20 May 2022, 3 imported cases were detected and a further three are suspected. All six cases are in quarantine. There has been no local cases reported. Awaiting further information and confirmation from Tuvalu Health Authorities. – Source: Australian High Commission Tuvalu official facebook page accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Vanuatu: As of 27 June 2022, 11,181 casesand 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Wallis and Futuna: As of 28 June 2022, 455 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Wallis and Futuna Government official facebook pageaccessed on 28 June 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 27 June 2022, a total of 2,708,325 of the 1st dose and 2,306,275 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22 Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
-
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 544,493,345 cases of COVID-19 and 6,330,556 deaths were reported globally as of 28 June 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 28 June 2022 at 4:15 pm Noumea time.
-
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
-
Monkeypox in Australia: As of 26 June 2022, there have been 10 cases (6 in New South Wales and 4 in Victoria) of monkeypox reported in Australia.– Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 28 June 2022.
-
Multi-country monkeypox outbreak: Since 1 January and as of 22 June 2022, 3,413 laboratory confirmed cases and one death have been reported to WHO from 50 countries/territories in five WHO Regions. – Source: World Health Organization accessed on 28 June 2022.