28 Jan 2020

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 28 January 2020

Map
from Pacific Community
Published on 28 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (533.46 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 20 January 2020

Measles

  • American Samoa: Three (3) new cases of measles have been confirmed in American Samoa. There are 15 confirmed cases of measles reported in American Samoa as of 28 January 2020. - Source: Media article from RNZ accessed on 28 January 2020.

Dengue

  • DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: There has been a decline in dengue cases in the past weeks in Wallis and Futuna. The alert has been changed from red to blue. - Source: Personal communication with country officials on 27 January 2020.

  • DENV-3 in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): Dengue cases have been steadily declining in the past weeks in Yap, FSM. The alert has been changed from red to blue. - Source: Personal communication with country officials on 24 January 2020.

Outside of the Pacific

  • Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): A total of 2,798 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported globally and 2,741 cases were reported from China. Thirty seven (37) confirmed cases have been reported in 11 countries and 80 deaths have been reported as of 27 January 2020. - Source: WHO Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation report number 7, 27 January 2020 accessed on 28 January 2020.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.