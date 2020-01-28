Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 28 January 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 20 January 2020

Measles

American Samoa: Three (3) new cases of measles have been confirmed in American Samoa. There are 15 confirmed cases of measles reported in American Samoa as of 28 January 2020. - Source: Media article from RNZ accessed on 28 January 2020.

Dengue

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: There has been a decline in dengue cases in the past weeks in Wallis and Futuna. The alert has been changed from red to blue. - Source: Personal communication with country officials on 27 January 2020.

DENV-3 in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): Dengue cases have been steadily declining in the past weeks in Yap, FSM. The alert has been changed from red to blue. - Source: Personal communication with country officials on 24 January 2020.

Outside of the Pacific