Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 28 January 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 20 January 2020
Measles
- American Samoa: Three (3) new cases of measles have been confirmed in American Samoa. There are 15 confirmed cases of measles reported in American Samoa as of 28 January 2020. - Source: Media article from RNZ accessed on 28 January 2020.
Dengue
DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: There has been a decline in dengue cases in the past weeks in Wallis and Futuna. The alert has been changed from red to blue. - Source: Personal communication with country officials on 27 January 2020.
DENV-3 in Yap, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): Dengue cases have been steadily declining in the past weeks in Yap, FSM. The alert has been changed from red to blue. - Source: Personal communication with country officials on 24 January 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
- Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV): A total of 2,798 cases of novel coronavirus have been reported globally and 2,741 cases were reported from China. Thirty seven (37) confirmed cases have been reported in 11 countries and 80 deaths have been reported as of 27 January 2020. - Source: WHO Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) situation report number 7, 27 January 2020 accessed on 28 January 2020.