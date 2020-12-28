Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 28 December 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 21 December 2020

Dengue

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 27 December 2020, 28,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 908 deaths were reported in Australia. Sixty six (66) locally acquired cases were reported in the last 7 days. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 28 December 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 28 December 2020, 122 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days). – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 28 December 2020.

Fiji: As of 28 December 2020, 46 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services and MoHMS Press Statement accessed on 28 December 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 23 December 2020, 16,466 cases and 107 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 28 December 2020.

Guam: As of 27 December 2020, 7,270 cases and 121 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 28 December 2020.

Hawaii: As of 27 December 2020, 20,983 cases of COVID-19 and 285 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 28 December 2020.

New Caledonia: As of 27 December 2020, 38 cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 28 December 2020.

New Zealand: As of 28 December 2020, 2,144 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days). – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 28 December 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 28 December 2020, there have been 780 cases and 9 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 28 December 2020.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 28 December, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services, 28 December 2020.

Samoa: As of 28 December 2020, 2 historical imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 28 December 2020.

Solomon Islands: As of 28 December, 17 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 28 December 2020.

Vanuatu: As of 28 December 2020, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 28 December 2020.