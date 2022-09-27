Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 27 September 2022

Malaria

Influenza A

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM):An increase in ILI cases (1087 ILI cases) has been reported for Epi Week 36. 29/33 (88%) of ILI samples tested positive for Influenza A.* A red alert is added to the map. – *Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System report for Epi Week 36 sent on Pacnet on the 16th of September 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): A 58% increase in Influenza-like cases seen this epi week (37) compared to the average of the previous 3 epi weeks (36, 35, & 34). – Source:CNMI Weekly Syndromic Surveillance Report Epi Week 37 (11 – 17 September 2022).

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: :Since 1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 105 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of September 22 2022 at 17h CEST, a total of 64,561 laboratory confirmed cases and 3,154 probable cases, including 26 deaths, have been reported to WHO.– Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 27th September 2022.

New Zealand: As of 22 September 2022, Ministry of Health and Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand have reported four additional cases of Monkeypox in New Zealand since the last update, taking the total number of cases to nine. The four cases, all reported in the past seven days, have all recently returned from overseas. Three are isolating in the Auckland region, and one in the South Island, following a positive test result. Significantly, in all four cases, there is no current evidence of community transmission and public health staff have assessed the risk of transmission from the cases as low. – Source: Ministry of Health New Zealand accessed on the 27th of September 2022.

Hawaii: As of 22 September 2022, 34 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 27th September 2022.

Australia: As of 22 September 2022, There are 135 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 67 in Victoria, 52 in New South Wales, 7 in Western Australia, 4 in Queensland, 3 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia.. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 27th September 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 18 September 2022, a total of 8,244 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Report from American Samoa Government Department of Health (reporting period 12 – 18 September 2022).

Australia: Over the last week, 45,800 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia, an average of 6,543 cases each day. Cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. The Red Alert is changed to blue on the map.**– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 27 September 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 26 September 2022, a total of13,171 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 27 September 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 14 September 2022, a total of 6,389 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 27 September 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 24 September 2022, a total of 10,083 COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs.– Source: FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs accessed on 27 September 2022.

Fiji: As of 22 September 2022, a total of 68,234 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 997 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 27 September 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 19 September 2022, a total of 76,835 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia. Cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. The Red Alert is changed to blue on the map.– Source: Direction de la sante websiteaccessed on 27 September 2022.

Guam: As of 26 September 2022, a total of 58,510 COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). As of 23 September 2022, Guam’s COVID-19 community risk level is classified as low. Cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. The Red Alert is changed to blue on the map – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 27 September 2022.

Hawaii: As of 21 September 2022, a total of 343,204 COVID-19 cases and 1,679 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*Cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. The Red Alert is changed to blue on the map – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 27 September 2022.

Kiribati: As of 22 July 2022, a total of 3,430 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 27 September 2022.

Nauru: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 27 September 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 20 September 2022, a total of 74,275 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. The Red Alert is changed to blue on the map –* Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 27 September 2022.

New Zealand: As of 27 September 2022, a total of 1,779,476 COVID-19 cases and 2,030 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. The Red Alert is changed to blue on the map – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 27 September 2022.

Niue: As of 26 September 2022, a total of 80 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. Source: Niue Government accessed on 27 September 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 22 September 2022, a total of 44,959 COVID-19 cases and 664 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Government accessed on 27 September 2022.

Palau: As of 23 September 2022, a total of 5,460 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau offical facebook page accessed on 27 September 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 27 September 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 19 September 2022, a total of 15,224 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks. The Red Alert is changed to blue on the map. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 27 September 2022.

Samoa: As of 11 September 2022, a total of 15,925 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Samoa Governmentaccessed on 27 September 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, a total of 21,544 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 27 September 2022.

Tonga: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 16,182 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 27 September 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 26 August 2022, a total of 20 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 27 September 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 13 September 2022, a total of 11,928 COVID-19 casesand 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 27 September 2022.