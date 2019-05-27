27 May 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 27 May 2019

Published on 27 May 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 20 May 2019

  • Influenza activity in Fiji: From Jan 01-May 15, 2019, 40 cases of influenza A/H1, 13 cases of Influenza A/H3 and 48 cases of Influenza B were reported; Influenza B Victoria lineage has been detected in 4 influenza B cases. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services reports received on 27 May 2019

  • **Influenza activity in the Republic of the Marshall Islands: ILI exceeded the threshold at the beginning of May and a health alert for ILI has been declared on May 9, 2019. Influenza B Victoria lineage has been confirmed in nasopharyngeal specimens tested by Hawaii State Public Health Laboratory. – Source: Situation report “Influenza B in the Republic of the Marshall Islands” as of May 24, 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

  • Three (3) imported cases of dengue (2 cases of DENV1 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 18/05/19 to 24/05/2019

  • One (1) imported case of dengue 1 with travel history to **Samoa **was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 18/05/19 to 24/05/2019

