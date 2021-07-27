Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 27 July 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 20 July 2021

Dengue

Diarrhoea

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 26 July 2021, 33,081 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 918 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 27 July 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 27 July 2021, 190 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 27 July 2021.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): On July 24th, 2021, the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 via the NAAT/PCR test has come up as negative through subsequent antigen tests. The case in Kosrae is deemed historical & non-Infectious and not counted as a country case. – Source: Office of the President, Federated States of Micronesia, 24 July 2021, accessed on 27 July 2021.

Fiji: As of 26 July 2021, 24,424 cases and 195 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 24,354 cases and 193 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 27 July 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 26 July 2021, 19,392 cumulative cases and 146 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 27 July 2021.

Guam: As of 26 July 2021, 8,506 confirmed and probablecases and 143 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 27 July 2021.

Hawaii: As of 26 July 2021, 40,822 cases of COVID-19 and529 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 27 July 2021.

Nauru/Solomon Islands (International Conveyance): Thirteen out of fourteen crew members of a cargo vessel that passed through Honiara have tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Nauru. – Source: Media article accessed on 27 July 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 27 July 2021, 133 COVID-19 cases (including 75 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 27 July 2021.

New Zealand: As of 27 July 2021, 2,863 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 27 July 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 22 July 2021, there have been 17,637 confirmed cases and 192 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 27 July 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 27 July 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 27 July 2021.

Samoa: As of 27 July 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 27 July 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 27 July 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 27 July 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 27 July 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 27 July 2021.