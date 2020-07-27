Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 27 July 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 20 July 2020

Dengue

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,500 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,651 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 21 July 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 21 July 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 26 July 2020, 14,403 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 155 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 27 July 2020.

Hawaii: As of 26 July 2020, 1683 cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 27 July 2020.

Guam: As of 25 July 2020, 337 cases and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 27 July 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 26 July 2020, there have been 62 cases (23 new cases) reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 27 July 2020.

New Zealand: As of 27 July 2020, 1,556 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.Three (3) new imported cases reported since 20 July 2020. There has been no new locally acquired case for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 27 July 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 26 July 2020, 40 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. Three (3) new imported cases reported since 20 July 2020. There has been no new locally acquired case for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 27 July 2020.

Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Communitywebsite.

Outside of the Pacific