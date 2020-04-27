World + 14 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 27 April 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 20 April 2020
Dengue
DENV-2 in French Polynesia: As of 05/04/2020, 2860 local cases and 2 imported cases of dengue 2 have been confirmed since the beginning of 2019. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, sent on PacNet on 23 April 2020.
DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,294 dengue like illness of which 1,536 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 12 April 2020. The outbreak is declining. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 12 April 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 27 April 2020, 6,713 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 83 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 27 April 2020.
New Zealand: As of 27 April 2020, 1,469 cases of COVID-19 and 19 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Healthaccessed on 27 April 2020.
- Hawaii: As of 26 April 2020, 606 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 27 April 2020.
- Guam: As of 26 April 2020, 138 laboratory positive and 4 probable cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, accessed on 27 April 2020.
- French Polynesia: As of 26 April 2020, 57 cases of COVID-19 were reported by French Polynesia Health Department. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 27 April 2020.
- New Caledonia: As of 26 April 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19 were reported by New Caledonia Government. – Source : Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonieaccessed on 27 April 2020.
- Fiji: As of 27 April 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19were reported by Fiji Government. – Source : Fiji Government accessed on 27 April 2020.
- Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 27 April 2020, 14 cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 27 April 2020.
- Papua New Guinea (PNG): As of 27 April 2020, 8 cases of COVID-19 were reported by PNG National Department of Health. – Source: PNG Prime Minister, Official Statement, 27 April 2020
Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Community website.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 2,971,090 cases of COVID-19 and 206,514 deaths were reported globally as of 27 April 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 185 other countries. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 27 April, 2020 at 02:30 pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation map.