Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 27 April 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 20 April 2020

Dengue

DENV-2 in French Polynesia: As of 05/04/2020, 2860 local cases and 2 imported cases of dengue 2 have been confirmed since the beginning of 2019. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, sent on PacNet on 23 April 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,294 dengue like illness of which 1,536 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 12 April 2020. The outbreak is declining. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 12 April 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Current status of COVID-19 in the Pacific can also be accessed at the Pacific Community website.

