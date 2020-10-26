Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 26 October 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 19 October 2020

Dengue

DENV-2 in Cook Islands: There have been a total of 253 dengue cases reported between January 2020 and 23 October 2020.– Source: Cook Islands Dengue Outbreak Type 1 & Type 2, Cook Islands Ministry of Health, 23 October 2020.

DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Fiji: There have been more than 4,000 dengue cases and 3 deaths reported since January 2020*. *– Source: Media article accessed on 26 October 2020

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: Eight ( 8 ) new cases of dengue have been reported in Futuna in weeks 41 and 42. There have been a total of 40 dengue cases in Futuna in 2020. The outbreak is ongoing in Futuna. - Source: Bulletin de surveillance epidemiologique 21/2020 (Week 41-42) sent on PacNet on 20 October 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,769 dengue-like-illness cases and 1,853 laboratory confirmed cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 20 October 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 20 October 2020.

Leptospirosis

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 25 October 2020, 27,520 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 905 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 26 October 2020.

New Zealand: As of 26 October 2020, 1,940 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 26 October 2020.

Hawaii: As of 25 October 2020, 14,672 cases of COVID-19 and 212 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 26 October 2020.

Guam: As of 26 October 2020, 4,216 case sand 72 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 26 October 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 26 October 2020, there have been 588 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 26 October 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 23 October 2020, 5,797 new cases have been confirmed since July 15, 2020.In total, 5,859 confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 and 20 deaths have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 23 October 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 26 October 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 26 October 2020, 88 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 26 October 2020.

Solomon Islands: As of 26 October, 4 cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government . – Source: Media article accessed on 26 October 2020.