Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 26 November 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 19 November 2019

Dengue

· DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: Wallis and Futuna has declared a dengue (DENV-2) outbreak on 21 November 2019. Source: PacNet message sent on 21 November 2019 and personal communication with country officials on 25 November 2019

· DENV-3 in Guam: There has been a de-escalation in dengue cases reported in Guam for the past weeks. The last local case was date of onset of 11/11/2019. The red alert on the map has been changed to a blue alert. Source:- Personal communication with country officials on 26 November 2019.

Measles

· Fiji: There are now 13 confirmed cases of measles in Fiji as of 26 November 2019. Source:- Media: Fiji Village, 26 November 2019

· Samoa: As of 26 November 2019, 2,437 measles cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health, Samoa; 32 measles related deaths have been recorded. Source:- Government of Samoa, National Emergency Operation Centre (Press Release 10) November 26, 2019.

· New Zealand: There were 28 confirmed measles cases reported for Week 47/2019, bringing the total to 2093 for the year to date with 736 (35.2%) hospitalisations. There are two ongoing outbreaks. Source:- Institute of Environmental Science & Research Limited, New Zealand accessed on 26 November, 2019.

· Australia

Queensland: A measles alert has been issued for the West Moreton area after a child who was later diagnosed with measles attended Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department and other parts of the city during the week of 15-21 November 2019. The child was coming from overseas. Source:- Queensland Health accessed on 26 November 2019.

Victoria: Two new confirmed measles cases have been identified in Victoria. In 2019 there have now been 47 cases of confirmed measles notified in Victoria. Almost all cases are in people who are not fully immunised against measles, who have either travelled overseas or been in contact with travellers from overseas in Victoria. Source:- Department of Health & Human Services, State Government of Victoria, Australia accessed on 26 November 2019.

New South Wales: A measles alert has been issued for Darling Harbour and south eastern Sydney after a man was diagnosed with measles. The man had recently returned from Samoa. New South Wales Health accessed on 26 November 2019.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

Dengue

· Seven (7) imported cases of dengue type 2 (DENV-2) with travel history to Solomon Islands were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 17/11/2019 available online.

· Ten (10) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-1, 1 case of DENV-3, 6 cases of DENV-4 and 2 cases of dengue serotype un) with travel history to Papua New Guinea were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 17/11/2019 available online.

· One (1) imported case of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Fiji was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 16/11/19 to 22/11/2019.