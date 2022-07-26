Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 26 July 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 19 July 2022

Dengue

Leptospirosis

Vanuatu: From 24th May to 17th July 2022, 9 new leptospirosis cases were reported, 7 in Sanma Province and 2 in Shefa Province which brings the total to 41 cases in 2022. -- Source: LEPTOSPIROSIS IN VANUATU -- SITUATION UPDATE 8: Report Date: 21/07/2022 sent on PacNet on 22 July 2022.

Fiji: As of 21 July 2022, leptospirosis cases remain above the outbreak threshold in West and in Central. Nationally, admissions and death due to leptospirosis continue on a downward trend. -- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 26 July 2022.

Influenza A

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: From 1 January through 22 July 2022, 16, 016 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox and five deaths have been reported to WHO from 75 countries/territories/areas in all six WHO Region. -- Source: WHO, Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox, External situation report #2 - 25 July 2022 accessed on 26 July 2022.

Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC): The International Health Regulations Emergency Committee on the multi-country outbreak of monkeypox held its second meeting on 21 July 2022. Having considered the views of Committee Members and Advisors as well as other factors in line with the International Health Regulations (2005), the WHO Director-General on 23 July 2022 declared this outbreak a public health emergency of international concern and issued Temporary Recommendations in relation to the outbreak. -- Source: WHO, Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox, External situation report #2 - 25 July 2022 accessed on 26 July 2022.

Australia: As at 24 July 2022, there 44 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia. This includes 24 in New South Wales, 16 in Victoria, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, 1 in Queensland and 1 in South Australia. -- Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 26 July 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 26 June 2022, a total of 7,461 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. -- Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 26 July 2022.

Australia: As of 25 July 2022, 9,139,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 11,200 deaths were reported in Australia.-- Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 26 July 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 25 July 2022, 12,573 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths were reported by CNMI - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 26 July 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 22 July 2022, 5,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. -- Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands accessed on 26 July 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): On July 19th, 2022, the Government of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) became aware of multiple cases of COVID-19 in the communities of the State of Kosrae and the State of Pohnpei. As of 25th July 2022, 1,261 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs. A red alert is added to the map -- Source: FSM Government page accessed on 26 July 2022.

Fiji: As of 25 July 2022, 67,356 cases and 870 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 958 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 26 July 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 25 July 2022, 75,259 cumulative cases and 650 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. There have been more than two weeks of increase in cases numbers. The blue alert is changed to red on the map. -- Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 26 July 2022.

Guam: As of 25 July 2022, 54,622 confirmed and probable cases and 377 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). -- Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 26 July 2022.

Hawaii: As of 20 July 2022, 321,869 cases of COVID-19 and 1,548 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health -- Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health website accessed on 26 July 2022.

Kiribati: As of 22 July 2022, 3,430 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. -- Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 26 July 2022.

Nauru: As of 25 July 2022, 4,405 cases and 1 death have been reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 26 July 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 26 July 2022, 69,796 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. -- Source: Government of New Caledonia website accessed on 26 July 2022.

New Zealand: As of 26 July 2022, 1,580,477 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,039 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health -- Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 26 July 2022.

Niue: As of 24 July 2022, 29 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There have been no local cases reported. -- Source: Niue Government accessed on 26 July 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 25 July 2022, there have been 44,772 confirmed cases and 662 deaths reported in PNG. -- Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 26 July 2022.

Palau: As of 22 July 2022, 5,216 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. -- Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau official facebook page accessed on 26 July 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. Awaiting further information. -- Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 26 July 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 20 July 2022, 59 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source: RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 26 July 2022.

Samoa: As of 21 July 2022, 15,318 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government - Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 26 July 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, 21,544 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. -- Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 26 July 2022.

Tonga: As of 22 July 2022, 12,515 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 26 July 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 20 May 2022, 3 imported cases were detected and a further three are suspected. All six cases are in quarantine. There has been no local case reported. Awaiting further information and confirmation from Tuvalu Health Authorities. -- Source: Australian High Commission Tuvalu official facebook page accessed on 26 July 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 18 July 2022, 11,730 cases and 14 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health.-- Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 26 July 2022.