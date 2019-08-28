28 Aug 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 26 August 2019

Map
from Pacific Community
Published on 26 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (187.58 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 20 August 2019

Influenza

  • Influenza B in French Polynesia: the number of cases is declining. The alert has been changed from red to blue alert the map. – Source: Health Surveillance Bulletin_French Polynesia_Weeks 31 and 32-2019, posted on PacNet on 24 August 2019.

Dengue

  • The blue alert has been removed from the map for the dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2) in Rockhampton in central Queensland, Australia. As at 16 August, there was no more case reported. The total number remains 13 confirmed cases. – Source: Queensland Government Queensland Health website accessed on 26 August 2019.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

  • Two (2) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-1 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 17/08/2019 – 23/08/2019.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.