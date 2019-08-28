Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 26 August 2019
from Pacific Community
Map
Published on 26 Aug 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 20 August 2019
Influenza
- Influenza B in French Polynesia: the number of cases is declining. The alert has been changed from red to blue alert the map. – Source: Health Surveillance Bulletin_French Polynesia_Weeks 31 and 32-2019, posted on PacNet on 24 August 2019.
Dengue
- The blue alert has been removed from the map for the dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2) in Rockhampton in central Queensland, Australia. As at 16 August, there was no more case reported. The total number remains 13 confirmed cases. – Source: Queensland Government Queensland Health website accessed on 26 August 2019.
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
- Two (2) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-1 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 17/08/2019 – 23/08/2019.