Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 26 August 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 20 August 2019

Influenza

Influenza B in French Polynesia: the number of cases is declining. The alert has been changed from red to blue alert the map. – Source: Health Surveillance Bulletin_French Polynesia_Weeks 31 and 32-2019, posted on PacNet on 24 August 2019.

Dengue

The blue alert has been removed from the map for the dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2) in Rockhampton in central Queensland, Australia. As at 16 August, there was no more case reported. The total number remains 13 confirmed cases. – Source: Queensland Government Queensland Health website accessed on 26 August 2019.

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):