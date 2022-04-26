World + 21 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 26 April 2022
Attachments
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 19 April 2022
Influenza A
Fiji: ILI cases continue to decrease (260 cases in week 14 to 213 cases in week 15) as reported in the PSSS Weekly Bulletin. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report for W15 2022 sent on PacNet on 22 April 2022.
Wallis and Futuna: There is an ongoing Influenza A epidemic in Wallis and Futuna. A total of 16 confirmed cases including 8 in Futuna since 18/04/22 and 8 in Wallis since 20/04/22 has been reported. *A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 25 April 2022.
Leptospirosis
- Fiji: There have been 1,784 confirmed cases of leptospirosis and 36 deaths reported this year. Case numbers in the Western Division are declining but remain above the outbreak alert threshold, indicating more cases than the expected number for this time of the year for this endemic disease. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 26 April 2022.
Dengue
- Fiji: There have been 1,651 confirmed cases of dengue fever (serotype unknown) reported so far this year. Case numbers are within the expected range for this time of the year at the national level, and in the Central, Eastern, and Northern Divisions. While case numbers remain above the outbreak alert threshold in the Western Division, there has been a downward trend in the last 3 weeks. The red alert is changed to blue on the map. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 26 April 2022.
Typhoid
- Fiji: There have been 105 cases and 6 deaths of typhoid fever reported this year. For the Central, and Eastern Divisions, typhoid cases are below the average, or at the average numbers expected for this time of the year. There has been an upward trend in cases in the North. Western Division case numbers have been above the outbreak alert threshold until the last 2 weeks when they dropped below alert thresholds. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 26 April 2022.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
American Samoa: As of 23 April 2022, a total of 5,803 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 26 April 2022.
Australia: As of 25 April 2022, 5,512,954 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 7,002 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 26 April 2022.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of25 April 2022, 11,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 26 April 2022.
Cook Islands: As of 23 April 2022, 4,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 26 April 2022.
Fiji: As of 25 April 2022, 64,535 cases and 862 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 939 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 26 April 2022.
French Polynesia: As of 25 April 2022, 72,945 cumulative cases and 648 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 26 April 2022.
Guam: As of 25 April 2022, 47,973 confirmed and probablecases and 354 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 26 April 2022.
Hawaii: As of 20 April 2022, 245,035 cases of COVID-19 and 1,407 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 26 April 2022.
Kiribati: As of 25 April 2022, 3,080 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 26 April 2022.
Nauru: As of 25 April 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 26 April 2022.
New Caledonia: As of 26 April 2022, 60,653 COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.**–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 26 April 2022.
New Zealand: As of 26 April 2022, 896,495 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 649 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 26 April 2022.
Niue: : As of 21 April 2022, 8 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 26 April 2022.
Papua New Guinea: As of 20 April 2022, there have been 43,732 confirmed cases and 649 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 26 April 2022.
Palau: As of 22 April 2022, 4,396 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. An increasing number of cases has been reported. The blue alert is changed to red on the map. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 26 April 2022.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 25 April 2022, 14 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 26 April 2022.
Samoa: As of 25 April 2022, 7,185 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 26 April 2022.
Solomon Islands: As of 24 April 2022, 14,182 cases and 140 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 26 April 2022.
Tonga: As of 25 April 2022, 9,799 cases and 11 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 26 April 2022.
Vanuatu: As of 25 April 2022, 6,867 casesand 13 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. – Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 26 April 2022.
Wallis and Futuna: As of 25 April 2022, 455 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Wallis and Futuna Government official facebook page accessed on 26 April 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 25 April 2022, a total of 2,587,058 of the 1st dose and 2,153,026 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 510,191,435 cases of COVID-19 and 6,220,536 deaths were reported globally as of 26 April 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 26 April 2022 at 2:00 pm Noumea time.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
- Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in Australia: As at 20 April 2022, there are 37 human (25 confirmed and 12 probable) cases of JEV in Australia and 3 deaths (South Australia (1), New South Wales (1) and Victoria (1)). – Source: Australian Government Department of Health accessed on 26 April 2022.