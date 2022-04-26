Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 26 April 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 19 April 2022

Influenza A

Wallis and Futuna: There is an ongoing Influenza A epidemic in Wallis and Futuna. A total of 16 confirmed cases including 8 in Futuna since 18/04/22 and 8 in Wallis since 20/04/22 has been reported. *A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 25 April 2022.

Fiji: ILI cases continue to decrease (260 cases in week 14 to 213 cases in week 15) as reported in the PSSS Weekly Bulletin. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report for W15 2022 sent on PacNet on 22 April 2022.

Leptospirosis

Dengue

Typhoid

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 23 April 2022, a total of 5,803 COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 26 April 2022.

Australia: As of 25 April 2022, 5,512,954 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 7,002 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 26 April 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of25 April 2022, 11,263 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 26 April 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 23 April 2022, 4,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 26 April 2022.

Fiji: As of 25 April 2022, 64,535 cases and 862 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 939 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 26 April 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 25 April 2022, 72,945 cumulative cases and 648 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 26 April 2022.

Guam: As of 25 April 2022, 47,973 confirmed and probablecases and 354 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 26 April 2022.

Hawaii: As of 20 April 2022, 245,035 cases of COVID-19 and 1,407 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*. *– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 26 April 2022.

Kiribati: As of 25 April 2022, 3,080 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 26 April 2022.

Nauru: As of 25 April 2022, 3 imported/quarantine COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Nauru Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Nauru Government accessed on 26 April 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 26 April 2022, 60,653 COVID-19 cases and 312 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.**–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 26 April 2022.

New Zealand: As of 26 April 2022, 896,495 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 649 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 26 April 2022.

Niue: : As of 21 April 2022, 8 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Niue Government. There has been no local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 26 April 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 20 April 2022, there have been 43,732 confirmed cases and 649 deaths reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info website accessed on 26 April 2022.

Palau: As of 22 April 2022, 4,396 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. An increasing number of cases has been reported. The blue alert is changed to red on the map. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau COVID-19 situation reportaccessed on 26 April 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 25 April 2022, 14 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 26 April 2022.

Samoa: As of 25 April 2022, 7,185 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Government of Samoa official facebook page accessed on 26 April 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 24 April 2022, 14,182 cases and 140 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 26 April 2022.

Tonga: As of 25 April 2022, 9,799 cases and 11 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 26 April 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 25 April 2022, 6,867 casesand 13 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. – Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 26 April 2022.