Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 26 April 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 19 April 2021

Dengue

DENV-2 in the Cook Islands: A Dengue serotype 2 outbreak has been declared by the Cook Islands Ministry of Health on 02 February 2021. As of 20 April 2021, a total of 162 probable and confirmed dengue cases have been reported. – Source: Cook Islands 2021 Dengue Type-2 (DENV-2) Outbreak Situation Report (20/04/2021) sent on PacNet on 21 April 2021.

DENV-2 in New Caledonia: An increasing number of dengue cases have been notified in New Caledonia since the beginning of the year: 79 cases (47 DENV-2 cases) were reported between 01 January 2021 and 23 April 2021. – Source: New Caledonia Department of Health and Social Affairs website: Dengue Situation as of 23 April 2021, accessed on 26 April 2021.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 25 April 2021, 29,666 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 910 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 26 April 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 26 April 2021, 164 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 28 days. - Source: CNMI COVID-19 Dashboard accessed on 26 April 2021.

Fiji: As of 25 April 2021, 91 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There are currently 24 active cases (10 locally transmitted). Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 26 April 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 23 April 2021, 18,734 cumulative cases and 141 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 26 April 2021.

Guam: As of 25 April 2021, 7,915 confirmed and probablecases and 136 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 26 April 2021.

Hawaii: As of 25 April 2021, 31,924 cases of COVID-19 and 478 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 26 April 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 25 April 2021, 124 COVID-19 cases (including 66 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no local case reported for at least 28 days. The blue alert is removed from the map. – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 26 April 2021.

New Zealand: As of 25 April 2021, 2,601 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 28 days. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 26 April 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 24 April 2021, there have been 10,670 confirmed cases and 102 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea National Department of Health facebook post accessed on 26 April 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 21 April 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 19 April 2021.

Samoa: As of 26 April 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 cases has been reported by the Samoan Government. Three (3) of the previous cases have been re-classified as historical cases. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 26 April 2021.

Solomon Islands: **As of 26 April 2021, **20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government National Situation Report-21, 26 April 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 26 April 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 26 April 2021.