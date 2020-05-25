Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 25 May 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 18 May 2020

Dengue

DENV-1 in Cook Islands: From January 2020 to 21 May 2020, 320 confirmed and probable dengue cases were reported. – Source: Cook Islands2019-2020 Dengue Outbreak DENV-1, DENV-2, Situation Report 21 May 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,413 dengue like illness cases of which 1,581 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 19 May 2020. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 19 May 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 24 May 2020, 7,109 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 102 deaths were reported in Australia. Following the peak of cases at the end of March, since mid-April 2020 there has been a sustained and relatively low number of new cases reported daily. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 25 May 2020.

New Zealand: As of 25May 2020, 1,504 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Healthaccessed on 25 May 2020.

Hawaii: As of 24 May 2020, 643cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 25 May 2020.

Guam: As of 24May 2020, 166 cases (161 confirmed cases and 5 probable cases) and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, accessed on 25 May 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 25 May 2020, 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by French Polynesia Health Department. There have been no new cases reported since 05 May 2020. The alert has been changed to blue. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 25 May 2020.

French Polynesia (Ecuadorian Fishing Vessel): Twenty nine (29) people were found positive for COVID-19 on an Ecuadorian fishing boat on May 20, 2020. These people are considered in transit and have not been in contact with the community. One of them is currently hospitalized in hospital Taaone, and isolated according to the protocols in place. – Source: Information Bulletin Number 43, Direction de la Santé accessed on 25 May 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 24 May 2020, 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 25 May 2020.