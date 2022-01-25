Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 25 January 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 18 January 2022

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 25 January 2022, a total of 18 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: report from American Samoa Department of Health sent on PacNet on 15 January 2022.

Australia: As of 24 January 2022, 1,680,448 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (including positives with RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Tests) including 3,154 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 25 January 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of24 January 2022, 4,265 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 25 January 2022.

Fiji: As of 24 January 2022, 61,968 cases and 779 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 756 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.- Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 25 January 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 21 January 2022, 47,904 cumulative cases and 636 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 25 January 2022.

Guam: As of 22 January 2022, 26,851 confirmed and probablecases and 276 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 25 January 2022.

Hawaii: As of 24 January 2022, 204,933 cases of COVID-19 and1,146 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 25 January 2022.

Kiribati: As of 24 January 2022, 66 cases of COVID-19 (36-imported and 30 local) were reported by the Kiribati Government. Community transmission has been confirmed. *A red alert is added to the map. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 25 January 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 25 January 2022, 16,626 COVID-19 cases and 282 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* 16,626 cases have been reported since 06 September 2021*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 25 January 2022.

New Zealand: As of 25 January 2022, 15,687 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 52deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 25 January 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 23 January 2022, there have been 36,548 confirmed cases and 597 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 25 January 2022.

Palau: As of 24 January 2022, 651COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palauaccessed on 25 January 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 25 January 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Previously reported 3 border cases are now declared non-active and have been counted in the Hawaii cohort. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:Personal communication with country officials on 25 January 2022.

Samoa:As of 24 January 2022, 22 quarantine COVID-19 cases were reported by the Samoan Government. Five (5) new cases who are frontline workers were reported on 24 January 2022. There is still no evidence of community transmission.– Source: Government of Samoaaccessed on 25 January 2022

Solomon Islands: As of 25 January 2022, 502 cases and 1 death were reported (including 476 community transmitted cases) by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Media article accessed on 25 January 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 24 January2022, 7 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 25 January 2022.