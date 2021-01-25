Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 25 January 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 18 January 2021

Dengue

Fiji An increase in dengue-like illness cases reported in the Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System (PSSS) has been observed: 154 cases in Week 2, 2021 compared to 108 in Week 1, 2021 and 43 in Week 53, 2020. A grey alert is added to the map. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System (PSSS) Week 2, sent on Pacnet on 22 January 2021.

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: Six (6) new autochthonous case have been reported in Futuna between 11 and 24 January 2021. In 2021, there have been 7 confirmed dengue cases reported in Futuna. The DEN-2 outbreak is still ongoing in Futuna. - Source: Agence de santé du territoire des iles Wallis et Futuna, Bulletin de surveillance épidémiologique 02/2021.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: No new dengue-like cases reported in the week. In total, there have been 3,875 dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,979 were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 20 January 2021. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 20 January 2021.

Typhoid

Leptospirosis

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 24 January 2021, 28,766 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. Zero (0) locally acquired cases were reported in the last 7 days. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 25 January 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI):As of 23 January 2021, 132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).*– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook page accessed on 25 January 2021.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 25 January 2021, 1 imported border case of COVID-19 has been reported by the FSM Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: FSM Government accessed on 25 January 2021

Fiji: As of 22 January 2021, 55 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 25 January 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 22 January 2021, 17,852 cumulative cases and 128 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 25 January 2021.

Guam: As of 24 January 2021, 7,547 cases and 128 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 25 January 2021.

Hawaii: As of 24 January 2021, 25,154 cases of COVID-19 and 342 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 24 January 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 24 January 2021, 44 confirmed cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 25 January 2021.

New Zealand: As of 25 January 2021, 2,288 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. One (1) new community case has been reported in Northland on 24 January 2021. *A red alert is added on the map. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 25 January 2021,

Papua New Guinea: As of 25 January 2021, there have been 835 confirmed cases and 9 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 25 January 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 20 January 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 25 January 2021.

Samoa: As of 25 January 2021, 2 historical imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 25 January 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 25 January 2021, 17 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 25 January 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 25 January 2021, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 25 January 2021.