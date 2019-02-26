26 Feb 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 25 February 2019

Published on 25 Feb 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 18 February 2019

  • An increasing number of ILI cases has been reported in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia. Influenza A (H3) has been identified through lab testing in Pohnpei.– Source: FSM National Communicable Disease Bulletin Epiweek 6 (February 4-10 2019) received on 21 February 2019

  • Four cases of dengue (serotype unknown) have recently been confirmed in the Cook Islands. Samples that are NS1Ag positive are being sent to a reference laboratory for further testing and serotyping. This is the first cluster of locally acquired dengue cases reported in the Cook Islands since 2016. – Source: Cook Islands Ministry of Health Press release and personal communication with country officials on 21 February 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

  • One (1) imported case of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Fiji was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 16/02/19 to 22/02/2019.

