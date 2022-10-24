Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 24 October 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 18 October 2022:

Influenza

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: : Since 1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 109 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of October 20 2022 at 17h CEST, a total of 75,345 laboratory confirmed cases and 3,453 probable cases, including 32 deaths, have been reported to WHO.-- Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 24 October 2022.

Hawaii: As of 30 September 2022, 39 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox.-- Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 24 October 2022.

Australia: As of 20 October 2022, there are 140 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 69 in Victoria, 54 in New South Wales, 7 in Western Australia, 5 in Queensland, 3 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia.-- Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 24 October 2022.

New Zealand: There are two new cases to report as at 09.15 am 20 October 2022. This brings the total to 27 confirmed cases (including both active and recovered). Nine cases acquired overseas and 18 identified as community transmission.-- Source: Monkeypox (MPX) | Ministry of Health NZ accessed on 24 October 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 03 October 2022, a total of 8,251 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. -- Source: American Samoa Report from American Samoa Government Department of Health (reporting period 03 -- 09 October 2022).

Australia: Over the last week, 30,951 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia, an average of 4,422 cases each day*.--* Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 24 October 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 18 October 2022, a total of 13,202 COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* -- Source: Personal communication with country officials on 18 October 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 18 October 2022, a total of 6,405 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. -- Source: Personal communication with country officials on 18 October 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 21 October 2022, a total of 22,203 COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs. -- Source: FSM COVID-19 Update (FSM department of Health & Social Affairs) on 21 October 2022.

Fiji: As of 21 October 2022, a total of 68,257 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 997 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore, these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: PRESS RELEASE -- MINISTRY OF HEALTH & MEDICAL SERVICES accessed on 24 October 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 17 October 2022, a total of 76,878 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia.-- Source: Coronavirus -- La Présidence de la Polynésie française (presidence.pf) accessed on 24 October 2022.

Guam: As of 21 October 2022, a total of 58,732 COVID-19 cases and 401 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS).-- Source : COVID-19 | DPHSS (guam.gov) website accessed on 24 October 2022.

Hawaii: As of 19 October 2022, a total of 360,490 COVID-19 cases and 1,702 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*. *-- Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health website accessed on 24 October 2022.

Kiribati: As of 09 October 2022, a total of 4,866 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government.-- Source: Personal communication with country officials on 18 October 2022.

Nauru: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. A star is added. Source: (3) The Government of the Republic of Nauru | Facebook accessed on 24 October 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 18 October 2022, a total of 74,380 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government*.--* Source: Actualité Covid-19 | Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonie accessed on 24 October 2022.

New Zealand: As of 17 October 2022, a total of 1,814,890 COVID-19 cases and 2,065 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. *-- Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 24 October 2022.

Niue: As of 13 October 2022, a total of 85 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. The two new cases are border-linked cases. Source: Niue Government accessed on 24 October 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 14 October 2022, a total of 45,223 COVID-19 cases and 668 deaths were reported in PNG. -- Source: Papua New Guinea Government accessed on 24 October 2022.

Palau: As of 21 October 2022, a total of 5,509 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. -- Source https://www.palauhealth.org/MOHpages/MOHDengueSituation1.aspx accessed on 24 October 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. -- Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 24 October 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 17 October 2022, a total of 15,389 COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. -- Source: (1) RMI Ministry of Health and Human services | Facebook accessed on 24 October 2022.

Samoa: As of 19 October 2022, a total of 15,946 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: Samoa Government accessed on 24 October 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, a total of 21,544 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. A star is added. -- Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 24 October 2022.

Tonga: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 16,182 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. A star is added. -- Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 24 October 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 26 August 2022, a total of 20 COVID-19 cases were reported in Tuvalu. -- Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 24 October 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 23 October 2022, a total of 11,951 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.-- Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Vanuatu (gov.vu) accessed on 24 October 2022.