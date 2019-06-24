Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 24 June 2019

Guam : the number of reported cases of Influenza is back to baseline levels; the alert has been removed from the map. Source: Guam Weekly Epidemiology Surveillance Reports and personal communication with country officials on 24 June 2019

Australia: Currently, influenza and influenza-like illness (ILI) activity are high for this time of year compared to previous years. At the national level, notifications of laboratory-confirmed influenza have increased in the past fortnight, however, some jurisdictions have experienced a notable decrease in activity. In the year to date and in the past fortnight, the majority of confirmed influenza cases reported nationally were influenza A (86%). However, the proportion of influenza B nationally has been increasing each week since early May. For more information, please check Australian Influenza Surveillance Report No 4 2019 (3 to 16 June 2019) accessible on Australian Government Department of Health website