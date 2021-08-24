Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 24 August 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 17 August 2021

Hepatitis A

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 23 August 2021, 44,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 984 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 24 August 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 24 August 2021, 229 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 24 August 2021.

Fiji: As of 23 August 2021, 44,188 cases and 444 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 44,118 cases and 442 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 24 August 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 23 August 2021, 39,117 cumulative cases and 311 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 24 August 2021.

Guam: As of 23 August 2021, 9,486 confirmed and probablecases and 145 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 24 August 2021.

Hawaii: As of 23 August 2021, 56,670 cases of COVID-19 and564 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 24 August 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 24 August 2021, 135 COVID-19 cases (including 77 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*.* There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 24 August 2021.

New Zealand: As of 24 August 2021, 3,096 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There are currently 183 active cases including 148 community cases and 35 border cases*. A red alert is added to the map. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 24 August 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 16 August 2021, there have been 17,832 confirmed cases and 192 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 24 August 2021.

Palau: Two (2) imported COVID-19 cases were reported by the Republic of Palau on 21 August 2021. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Health, 21 August 2021 accessed on 24 August 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 24 August 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 24 August 2021.

Samoa: As of 24 August 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 24 August 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 24 August 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 24 August 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 24 August 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 24 August 2021.