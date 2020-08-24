Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 24 August 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on **17 August 2020

Dengue

Dengue (serotype unknown) in Fiji: A dengue outbreak has been confirmed in Fiji by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services. There have been around 3,300 dengue cases and 4 deaths reported this year. A red alert is added to the map. – Source: Media article accessed on 24 August 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: **There have been **3,541 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,691 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 19 August 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 19 August 2020.

Leptospirosis

Influenza-like illness (ILI)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 23 August 2020, 24,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 502 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 24 August 2020.

Hawaii: As of 23 August 2020, 6,600 cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 24 August 2020.

Guam: **As of 23 August 2020, **820 casesand 7 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 24 August 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 23 August 2020, there have been 401 cases and 4 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 24 August 2020.

French Polynesia: **As of 23 August 2020, **287 new caseshave been confirmed since July 15, 2020. In total, **349 **confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 23 August 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 24 August 2020.

New Zealand: As of 24 August 2020, 1,683 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and **22 **deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 24 August 2020.