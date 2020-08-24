World + 11 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 24 August 2020
Attachments
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on **17 August 2020
Dengue
DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: **There have been **3,541 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,691 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 19 August 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 19 August 2020.
Dengue (serotype unknown) in Fiji: A dengue outbreak has been confirmed in Fiji by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services. There have been around 3,300 dengue cases and 4 deaths reported this year. A red alert is added to the map. – Source: Media article accessed on 24 August 2020.
Leptospirosis
- Leptospirosis in Fiji: A leptospirosis outbreak has been confirmed in Fiji by the Ministry of Health and Medical Services. There have been around 1,100 cases and 10 deaths reported this year. A red alert is added to the map. – Source: Media article accessed on 24 August 2020.
Influenza-like illness (ILI)
- ILI in Samoa: An increase in ILI cases has been reported in Samoa with 1267 ILI cases reported in Week 33. The aetiology is yet to be confirmed. A grey alert is added to the map. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance System, W33 2020 (Aug 10-Aug 16), sent on PacNet on 21 August 2020.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 23 August 2020, 24,812 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 502 deaths were reported in Australia. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 24 August 2020.
Hawaii: As of 23 August 2020, 6,600 cases of COVID-19 and 47 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 24 August 2020.
Guam: **As of 23 August 2020, **820 casesand 7 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 24 August 2020.
Papua New Guinea: As of 23 August 2020, there have been 401 cases and 4 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 24 August 2020.
French Polynesia: **As of 23 August 2020, **287 new caseshave been confirmed since July 15, 2020. In total, **349 **confirmed cases ofCOVID-19 have been notified in French Polynesia between 10 March 2020 and 23 August 2020.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 24 August 2020.
New Zealand: As of 24 August 2020, 1,683 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and **22 **deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 24 August 2020.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): **As of 24 August 2020, **54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporationaccessed on 24 August 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 23,358,598 cases of COVID-19 and 807,830 deaths were reported globally as of 24 August 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 188 countries/regions. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 24 August, 2020 at 2:28pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.