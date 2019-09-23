Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 23 September 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 9 September 2019
Dengue
DENV-3 in Guam: seven (7) confirmed cases of locally acquired dengue infection and four (4) confirmed cases of imported dengue infection have been reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) as of September 23, 2019. Dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3) has been confirmed by Guam Public Health Laboratory. These are the first locally acquired dengue cases detected and reported on Guam in the last 75 years. In response, the Department of Public Health and Social Services is implementing a heightened response in preventing further local transmission of the virus. – Source: Guam Joint Information Center Press releases and personal communication with country officials on 23 September 2019
DENV-3 in Palau: the number of reported cases has been declining for the past 3 weeks. The red alert has been changed to blue on the map. – Source: Palau Dengue 3 Outbreak situational report for Epi Week 36
Influenza
The outbreak of Influenza B in French Polynesia has been declared over in week 36. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, Polynésie française, données pour les semaines 35 et 36, posted on PacNet on 17 September 2019 Unknown
An outbreak of unknown etiology, with two deaths, has been reported in Kiribati. – Source: personal communication with country officials on 23 September 2019
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
Two (1) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-1 and 1 case of DENV-2) with travel history to French Polynesia were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 22/09/2019 available online.
Eight (8) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-1, 6 cases of DENV-4 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Papua New Guinea were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 22/09/2019 available online.
One (1) imported case of DENV-1 with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 7/09/2019 – 13/09/2019.
Three (3) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-2 and 2 cases of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 14/09/2019 – 20/09/2019