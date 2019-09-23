Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 23 September 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 9 September 2019

Dengue

DENV-3 in Guam: ​seven​ (7) confirmed cases of locally acquired dengue infection and​ four (4) confirmed cases of imported dengue infection have been reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) as of September 23, 2019. Dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3) has been confirmed by Guam Public Health Laboratory. These are the first locally acquired dengue cases detected and reported on Guam in the last 75 years. In response, the Department of Public Health and Social Services is implementing a heightened response in preventing further local transmission of the virus. – Source: Guam Joint Information Center Press releases and personal communication with country officials on 23 September 2019

DENV-3 in Palau: the number of reported cases has been declining for the past 3 weeks. The red alert has been changed to blue on the map. – Source: Palau Dengue 3 Outbreak situational report for Epi Week 36

Influenza

The outbreak of Influenza B in French Polynesia has been declared over in week 36. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, Polynésie française, données pour les semaines 35 et 36, posted on PacNet on 17 September 2019 Unknown

An outbreak of unknown etiology, with two deaths, has been reported in Kiribati. – Source: personal communication with country officials on 23 September 2019

