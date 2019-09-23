23 Sep 2019

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 23 September 2019

Map
from Pacific Community
Published on 23 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (536.95 KB)

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 9 September 2019

Dengue

  • DENV-3 in Guam: ​seven​ (7) confirmed cases of locally acquired dengue infection and​ four (4) confirmed cases of imported dengue infection have been reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) as of September 23, 2019. Dengue virus serotype 3 (DENV-3) has been confirmed by Guam Public Health Laboratory. These are the first locally acquired dengue cases detected and reported on Guam in the last 75 years. In response, the Department of Public Health and Social Services is implementing a heightened response in preventing further local transmission of the virus. – Source: Guam Joint Information Center Press releases and personal communication with country officials on 23 September 2019

  • DENV-3 in Palau: the number of reported cases has been declining for the past 3 weeks. The red alert has been changed to blue on the map. – Source: Palau Dengue 3 Outbreak situational report for Epi Week 36

Influenza

  • The outbreak of Influenza B in French Polynesia has been declared over in week 36. The alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Bulletin de surveillance sanitaire, Polynésie française, données pour les semaines 35 et 36, posted on PacNet on 17 September 2019 Unknown

  • An outbreak of unknown etiology, with two deaths, has been reported in Kiribati. – Source: personal communication with country officials on 23 September 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

  • Two (1) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-1 and 1 case of DENV-2) with travel history to French Polynesia were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 22/09/2019 available online.

  • Eight (8) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-1, 6 cases of DENV-4 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Papua New Guinea were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 22/09/2019 available online.

  • One (1) imported case of DENV-1 with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 7/09/2019 – 13/09/2019.

  • Three (3) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-2 and 2 cases of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 14/09/2019 – 20/09/2019

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.