Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 23 November 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 17 November 2020

Dengue

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: Eight (8) new local cases of dengue have been reported in Futuna in weeks 45 and 46. There have been a total of 62 dengue cases in Futuna in 2020. The outbreak is ongoing in Futuna. - Source: Bulletin de surveillance epidemiologique 23/2020 (Week 45-46) sent on PacNet on 18 November 2020.

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3, 825 dengue-like-illness cases and 1,937 laboratory confirmed cases reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 10 November 2020. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 10 November 2020.

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 22 November 2020, 27,821 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 907 deaths were reported in Australia. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 23 November 2020.

New Zealand: As of 23 November 2020, 2,030 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health.– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 23 November 2020.

Hawaii: As of 22 November 2020, 17,220 cases of COVID-19 and 233 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 23 November 2020.

Guam: As of 22 November 2020, 6,549cases and 106 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 23 November 2020.

Papua New Guinea: As of 22 November 2020, there have been 612 cases and 7 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 23 November 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 20 November 2020, 12,978 cases and 63 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 23 November 2020.

Fiji: As of 20 November 2020, 35 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 23 November 2020.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 23 November 2020, 104 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation accessed on 23 November 2020.

New Caledonia: As of 22 November 2020, 32 cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 23 November 2020.

Wallis and Futuna: As of 23 November 2020, 2 imported cases have been reported by Wallis and Futuna. There has been no locally acquired case reported.– Source: Wallis and Futuna Government accessed on 23 November 2020.

Vanuatu: As of 23 November 2020, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 23 November 2020.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 23 November, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI National Disaster Management Office accessed on 23 November 2020.

Solomon Islands: As of 23 November, 16 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 23 November 2020.