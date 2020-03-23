World + 15 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 23 March 2020
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 16 March 2020
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Australia: As of 22 March 2020, there have been 1,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 7 deaths in Australia: 469 in New South Wales, 221 in Queensland, 229 in Victoria, 67 in South Australia, 90 in Western Australia, 9 in Tasmania, 4 in Northern Territory and 9 in Australian Capital Territory. A red alert has been added. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 23 March 2020.
New Zealand: As of 23 March 2020, 102 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. A red alert has been added. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Healthaccessed on 23 March 2020.
Hawaii: As of 23 March 2020, 56 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Hawaii Department of Health. A red alert has been added. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 23 March 2020.
Guam: As of 22 March 2020, 27 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). A red alert has been added. – Source : Joint Information Center-JIC Release No. 24, accessed on 23 March 2020.
French Polynesia: As of 23 March 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by French Polynesia Health Department. A red alert has been added. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 23 March 2020.
New Caledonia: As of 23 March 2020, 5 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by New Caledonia Government. There are 4 imported cases and 1 local case. A red alert has been added. – Source : Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonieaccessed on 23 March 2020.
Fiji: As of 23 March 2020, 3 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Fiji Government. A red alert has been added. – Source : Fiji Government accessed on 23 March 2020.
Papua New Guinea (PNG): As of 23 March 2020, one (1) imported case of COVID-19 has been reported by Papua New Guinea:** The case had travel history to Spain. – Source : Media Article accessed on 23 March 2020.
Dengue
DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI): There have been 3,166 dengue like illness of which 1,487 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 15 March 2020. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 15 March 2020.
DENV-3 in Palau: The number of weekly reported cases shows a decreasing trend since the beginning of this year 2020. The cumulative number of cases since December 2018 is 826. – Source: Dengue 3 Outbreak situation report, Palau, 09 March – 15 March, 2020.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 339,041 cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally and 81,439 cases were reported from China. 14,705 deaths have been reported as of 23 March 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 166 other countries. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 23 March, 2020 at 04:00 pm.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation map.
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
- Three (3) imported cases of dengue serotype unknown with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 14/03/2020 – 20/03/2020.