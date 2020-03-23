Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 23 March 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 16 March 2020

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 22 March 2020, there have been 1,098 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 7 deaths in Australia: 469 in New South Wales, 221 in Queensland, 229 in Victoria, 67 in South Australia, 90 in Western Australia, 9 in Tasmania, 4 in Northern Territory and 9 in Australian Capital Territory. A red alert has been added. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 23 March 2020.

New Zealand: As of 23 March 2020, 102 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. A red alert has been added. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Healthaccessed on 23 March 2020.

Hawaii: As of 23 March 2020, 56 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Hawaii Department of Health. A red alert has been added. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 23 March 2020.

Guam: As of 22 March 2020, 27 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). A red alert has been added. – Source : Joint Information Center-JIC Release No. 24, accessed on 23 March 2020.

French Polynesia: As of 23 March 2020, 18 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by French Polynesia Health Department. A red alert has been added. – Source : Direction de la santé publique accessed on 23 March 2020.

New Caledonia: As of 23 March 2020, 5 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by New Caledonia Government. There are 4 imported cases and 1 local case. A red alert has been added. – Source : Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonieaccessed on 23 March 2020.

Fiji: As of 23 March 2020, 3 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by Fiji Government. A red alert has been added. – Source : Fiji Government accessed on 23 March 2020.

Papua New Guinea (PNG): As of 23 March 2020, one (1) imported case of COVID-19 has been reported by Papua New Guinea:** The case had travel history to Spain. – Source : Media Article accessed on 23 March 2020.

Dengue

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI): There have been 3,166 dengue like illness of which 1,487 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands as of 15 March 2020. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 15 March 2020.

DENV-3 in Palau: The number of weekly reported cases shows a decreasing trend since the beginning of this year 2020. The cumulative number of cases since December 2018 is 826. – Source: Dengue 3 Outbreak situation report, Palau, 09 March – 15 March, 2020.

Outside of the Pacific

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 339,041 cases of COVID-19 have been reported globally and 81,439 cases were reported from China. 14,705 deaths have been reported as of 23 March 2020. Confirmed cases have been reported in 166 other countries. – Source: John Hopkins CSSE accessed on 23 March, 2020 at 04:00 pm.

Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reports and WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation map.

