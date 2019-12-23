Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 23 December 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 17 December 2019

Measles

Kiribati Ministry of Health has reported its first confirmed local case of measles last week (a child of 11 months). The Measles Response Team is conducting contact tracing. Source: personal communication with country officials on 23 December 2019

Fiji: there are 23 confirmed cases of measles reported in the Central Division of Fiji as of 13 December 2019. There are no confirmed cases of measles currently admitted in hospital. Source: Measles Media Release no. 16, Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services<http://www.health.gov.fj/?p=7859> accessed on 23 December 2019.

Samoa: As of 23 December 2019, 5,552 measles cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health, Samoa; 79 measles related deaths have been recorded. As of 22 December, 94% of the population has been vaccinated. Source: Government of Samoa, 23 December, 2019.

Tonga: As of 15 December 2019, 564 confirmed or suspected measles cases have been identified in Tonga; 90% of the cases occurred in Tongatapu. Cases have been reported to be mild with 12 hospitalizations and no deaths. The majority of the cases have been managed in home isolation. Source: Tonga Ministry of Health Situation report Number 10 issued and shared on PacNet on 18 December, 2019

American Samoa: 10 laboratory confirmed via RT-PCR cases of measles have been reported in American Samoa as of 16 December 2019. American Samoa continues to restrict entry at its borders from travellers via Samoa and Tonga. Proof of immunity against measles is required for entry from these locations. Source: American Samoa Measles outbreak situation report for December 8-14, 2019

New Zealand: From 1 January 2019 to 18 December 2019 there have been 2172 confirmed cases of measles notified across New Zealand. 1726 of these confirmed cases are in the Auckland region. Source: New Zealand Ministry of Health website<https://www.health.govt.nz/your-health/conditions-and-treatments/diseases-and-illnesses/measles/2019-measles-outbreak-information> accessed on 23 December, 2019.

Australia, Queensland: Several more confirmed cases of measles have been reported in the West Moreton Health region, bringing the total number to eight as of 9 December 2019. Source: Queensland Health<https://www.health.qld.gov.au/news-events/health-alerts/measles> accessed on 23 December 2019.

Dengue

DENV-3 in Guam: There have been no new cases of dengue (DENV-3) reported in Guam in the past 4 weeks. The alert has been removed from the map. Source: personal communication with country officials on 23 December 2019

DENV-3 in Palau: Between December 9 and December 15, 2019, there were 11 new dengue cases reported. This brings the total number of cases for the month of December 2019 to 28; and from December 1, 2018 to December 8, 2019 to 737 cases. There have been two deaths attributed to dengue infection during this outbreak. Source: Palau Dengue 3 outbreak situation report - Epi Week 50: December 9 - 15 2019

Influenza A

Republic of Marshall Islands (RMI): As of 16 December 2019, 264 Influenza-like illness cases were reported; 248 in Majuro and 16 in Ebeye. Influenza A (H1N1 pdm09) has been confirmed (by PCR) for 10 cases by the Hawaii State Laboratory. Source: Report: Cases of Ilnfluenza-like-illness, Majuro and Ebeye, RMI, Nov 1- Dec 16, 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):