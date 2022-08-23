Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 23 August 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 16 August 2022

Malaria

Leptospirosis

Typhoid

Influenza/ Influenza-like Illness (ILI)

Influenza A in Palau: ILI cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks in Palau (92 ILI cases in week 29 to 14 ILI cases in week 32). The red alert is changed to blue on the map. – Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report sent on Pacnet on 20 August 2022.

ILI in Kiribati: Cases have been decreasing for more than two weeks in Kiribati (3,496 ILI cases in week 29 to 249 ILI cases in week 32). *The red alert is changed to blue on the map. *– Source: Pacific Syndromic Surveillance Report sent on Pacnet on 20 August 2022.

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: Since 1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 92 Member States across all 6 WHO regions. As of August 22 2022 at 17h CEST, a total of 41,664 laboratory confirmed cases and 192 probable cases, including 12 deaths, have been reported to WHO. – Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 23 August 2022.

Hawaii: As of 18 August, 18 people in Hawaii have tested positive for orthopoxvirus or monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 23 August 2022.

Australia: As at 18 August 2022, there were 89 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 40 in Victoria, 39 in New South Wales, 3 in Queensland, 3 in Western Australia, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 23 August 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 14 August 2022, a total of 8,042 COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 23 August 2022.

Australia: As of 22 August 2022, a total of 9,924,370 COVID-19 cases and 13,362 deaths were reported in Australia.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 23 August 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of22 August 2022, a total of 13,050 COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 23 August 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 15 August 2022, a total of 6,265 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islandsaccessed on 23 August 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 10 August 2022, a total of 7,263 COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs.– Source: FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs official facebook page page accessed on 23 August 2022.

Fiji: As of 22 August 2022, a total of 68,083 COVID-19 cases and 877 deaths were reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 976 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions unrelated to COVID-19; their doctors determined that COVID-19 did not contribute to their deaths; therefore these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook pageaccessed on 23 August 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 19 August 2022, a total of 76,620 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Direction de la sante websiteaccessed on 23 August 2022.

Guam: As of 22 August 2022, a total of 57,361 COVID-19 cases and 389 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 23 August 2022.

Hawaii: As of 17 August 2022, a total of 335,518 COVID-19 cases and 1,619 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health*.*– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 23 August 2022.

Kiribati: As of 22 July 2022, a total of 3,430 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 23 August 2022.

Nauru: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 4,610 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. Source: Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 23 August 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 16 August 2022, a total of 73,116 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government. – Source: Government of New Caledonia accessed on 23 August 2022.

New Zealand: As of 23 August 2022, a total of 1,721,836 COVID-19 cases and 1,841 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*.*– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 23 August 2022.

Niue: As of 19 August 2022, a total of 60 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. Community cases have not been reported for more than 14 days. The alert is removed from the map. Source: Niue Government accessed on 23 August 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 44,828 COVID-19 cases and 664 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 23 August 2022.

Palau: As of 19 August 2022, a total of 5,279 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of Palau offical facebook pageaccessed on 23 August 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 23 August 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 22 August 2022, a total of 10,802 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 23 August 2022.

Samoa: As of 21 August 2022, a total of 15,703 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government.* - *Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Regionaccessed on 23 August 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 10 June 2022, a total of 21,544 COVID-19 cases and 153 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 23 August 2022.

Tonga: As of 16 August 2022, a total of 14,135 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. - Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 23 August 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 23 August 2022, a total of 8 imported COVID-19 cases were reported in Tuvalu. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 23 August 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 17 August 2022, a total of 11,770 COVID-19 casesand 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health.– Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 23 August 2022.