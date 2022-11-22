Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 November 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 15 November 2022:

Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Influenza

Diarrhoea

Monkeypox

Multi-country outbreak of monkeypox: : Since1 January 2022, cases of monkeypox have been reported to WHO from 110 Member States across all 6 WHO regions . As of November 17, 2022, a total of 80,221 laboratory confirmed cases and 1,519 probable cases , including 52 deaths , have been reported to WHO. – Source: WHO, 2022 Monkeypox Outbreak accessed on 22 November 2022.

Hawaii: As of 14 November 2022, 40 people in Hawaii have tested positive for monkeypox.– Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 22 November 2022.

Australia: As of 10 November 2022, there are 141 cases (confirmed and probable) of MPX in Australia, reflecting cases which have been diagnosed in Australia and reported to the National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System (NNDSS) by states and territories. This includes 69 in Victoria, 55 in New South Wales, 7 in Western Australia, 5 in Queensland, 3 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia. – Source: Australia Government Department of Health accessed on 22 November 2022.

New Zealand: There is one new case to report as at 17 November 2022. This brings the total to 35 confirmed cases (including both active and recovered). Nine cases were acquired overseas and 26 cases are identified as community transmission .– Source: Monkeypox (MPX) | Ministry of Health NZ accessed on 22 November 2022.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 13 November 2022, a total of 8,262 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. – Source: Weekly Situational Report - American Samoa Government Department of Health (reporting period November 7 – 13, 2022).

Australia: Over the last week, 75,590 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia, an average of 10,799 cases each day.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 22 November 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 12 Novemer 2022, a total of 13,220 COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths were reported by CNMI. – Source: CNMI Weekly Syndromic Surveillance Report (Epi Week 45, EPI Week Date: November 06 – November 12, 2022).

Cook Islands: As of 01 November 2022, a total of 6,475 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health.– Source: Personal communication with country officials on 09 November 2022.

Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): As of 14 November 2022, a total of 22,034 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths were reported by the FSM Department of Health and Social Affairs. – Source: FSM COVID-19 Updates on 14 November 2022.

Fiji: As of 17 November 2022, a total of 68,307 COVID-19 cases and 878 deaths were reported in Fiji. - Source: PRESS RELEASE – MINISTRY OF HEALTH & MEDICAL SERVICES accessed on 22 November 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 14 November 2022, a total of 76,974 COVID-19 cases and 650 deaths were reported in French Polynesia. – Source: Coronavirus – La Présidence de la Polynésie française (presidence.pf) accessed on 22 November 2022.

Guam: As of21 November 2022, a total of 59,189 COVID-19 cases and 407 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS).– Source: COVID-19 | DPHSS (guam.gov) accessed on 22 November 2022.

Hawaii: As of 16 November 2022, a total of 365,171 COVID-19 cases and 1,722 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source: State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 22 November 2022.

Kiribati: As of 09 October 2022, a total of 4,866 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 18 October 2022.

Nauru: As of 18 November 2022, a total of 4,625 COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported by Government of the Republic of Nauru. As of the 18 November the total number of active cases were of 11.– Source: The Government of the Republic of Nauru accessed on 22 November 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 15 November 2022, a total of 74,818 COVID-19 cases and 314 deaths were reported by the New Caledonia Government. – Source: Actualité Covid-19 | Gouvernement de la Nouvelle-Calédonie accessed on 22 November 2022.

New Zealand: As of 21 November 2022, a total of 1,918,070 COVID-19 cases and 2,182 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 22 November 2022.

Niue: As of 20 November 2022, a total of 100 COVID-19 cases were reported by the Niue Government. The 13 new cases are border linked cases. Source: Niue Government accessed on 22 November 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 14 November 2022, a total of 45,819 COVID-19 cases and 668 deaths were reported in PNG. – Source: Papua New Guinea Government accessed on 22 November 2022.

Palau: As of 18 November 2022, a total of 5,684 COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. The blue alert is changed to a red alert. – Source: https://www.palauhealth.org/MOHpages/MOHDengueSituation1.aspx accessed on 22 November 2022.

Pitcairn Islands: A total of 4 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pitcairn Islands. – Source: COVID-19 Situation in WHO - Western Pacific Region accessed on 22 November 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 19 November 2022, a total of 15,501 COVID-19 cases and** 17** deaths were reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. – Source: RMI Ministry of Health and Human servicesaccessed on 22 November 2022.

Samoa: As of 19 October 2022, a total of 15,946 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths were reported by the Samoan Government. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 22 November 2022.

Solomon Islands: As of 11 November 2022, Solomon Islands has continued to see an increase in the number of locally detected cases of COVID-19. The Ministry of Health and Medical Services has deployed a team of medical and public health workers to the provinces in response to the increasing number of cases, critical staff shortages and other haps in its response to Covid-19 community transmission. – Source: Ministry Of Health & Medical Services - Solomon Islands accessed on 22 November 2022.

Tonga: As of 31 August 2022, a total of 16,182 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. – Source: Personal communication with country officials on 28 October 2022.

Tuvalu: As of 20 November 2022, a total of 2,364 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Tuvalu Ministry of Health, Social Welfare and Gender Affairs.– Source: Tuvalu MOH; Tuvalu COVID-19 Situation report #7 (20th November, 2022).

Vanuatu: As of 31 October 2022, a total of 11,951 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported by the Ministry of Health. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Vanuatu accessed on 22 November 2022.