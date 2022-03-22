Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 March 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 15 March 2022

Influenza-like Illness (ILI)/Influenza

New Caledonia: An outbreak of influenza A has been reported in Lifou and circulation of Influenza A has been observed in the Greater Noumea. *A red alert is added to the map. *- Source: Personal communication with the Department of Health and Social Affairs of New Caledonia on 22 March 2022.

Fiji: Surge in influenza cases continue, adding further strain to Fiji’s outpatient care capacity. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services 21 March 2022 accessed on 22 March 2022.

Leptospirosis

Dengue

Typhoid

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 20 March 2022, a total of 1,556 COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *– Source: American Samoa Government accessed on 22 March 2022.

Australia: As of 21 March 2022, 3,756,949 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 5,736 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 22 March 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of21 March 2022, 10,734 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 22 March 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 21 March 2022, 835 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands accessed on 22 March 2022.

Fiji: As of 21 March 2022, 64,327 cases and 834 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 913 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 22 March 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 21 March 2022, 71,921 cumulative cases and 646 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 22 March 2022.

Guam: As of 21 March 2022, 46,809 confirmed and probablecases and 340 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 22 March 2022.

Hawaii: As of 16 March 2022, 238,764 cases of COVID-19 and 1,368 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 22 March 2022.

Kiribati: As of 21 March 2022, 3,055 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 22 March 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 21 March 2022, 60,113 COVID-19 cases and 307 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 22 March 2022.

New Zealand: As of 21 March 2022, 518,685 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 177deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 22 March 2022.

Niue: : As of 21 March 2022, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Niue Government. No local cases reported.– Source: Niue Government accessed on 22 March 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 03 March 2022, there have been 41,533 confirmed cases and 639 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 22 March 2022.

Palau: As of 21 March 2022, 3,966 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of PalauCOVID-19 situation report accessed on 22 March 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 21 March 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Previously reported 3 border cases are now declared non-active and have been counted in the Hawaii cohort. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 22 March 2022.

Samoa:As of 21 March 2022, 295 COVID-19 cases (247 community cases since March 2022) were reported by the Samoan Government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *A red alert is added to the map. *Source: Press release on Government of Samoaaccessed on 22 March 2022

Solomon Islands: As of 21 March 2022, 9,851 cases and 127 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 22 March 2022.

Tonga: As of 22 March 2022, 3,784 cases and 2 deaths have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: Ministry of Health Tonga official facebook page accessed on 22 March 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 20 March 2022, 1,032 cases have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days – Source: Vanuatu Ministry of Health accessed on 22 March 2022.