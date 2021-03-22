Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 March 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 15 March 2021

Dengue

DENV-2 in New Caledonia: An increasing number of dengue cases have been notified in New Caledonia since the beginning of the year: 47 cases (30 DENV-2 cases) were notified between 01 January 2021 and 21 March 2021. – Source: New Caledonia Department of Health and Social Affairs website: Dengue Situation as of 21 March 2021, accessed on 22 March 2021.

DENV-3 in the Republic of the Marshall Islands: In total, there have been 3,884dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,987were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 14 March 2021. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. Transmission continued to decline since December 2020 and no new dengue-like cases have been reported in the past two weeks. The blue alert is removed from the map.- Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 14 March 2021.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 21 March 2021, 29,196 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. Two (2) locally acquired cases have been reported in the last 7 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 22 March 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 21 March 2021, 157 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. *Atotal of 11 COVID-19 local cases have been identified in a community cluster between 12 and 18 March 2021. Source: CNMI COVID-19 Dashboard and CNMI Office of the Governor accessed on 22 March 2021.

Fiji: As of 19 March 2021, 67 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 22 March 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 19 March 2021, 18,576 cumulative cases and 141 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 22 March 2021.

Guam: As of 21 March 2021, 7,780 confirmed and probablecases and 134 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 22 March 2021.

Hawaii: As of 21 March 2021, 28,773 cases of COVID-19 and454 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 22 March 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 21 March 2021, 116 COVID-19 cases (including 58 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 22 March 2021.

New Zealand: As of 22 March 2021, 2,462 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. No locally acquired case has been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 22 March 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 20 March 2021, there have been 3,359 confirmed cases and 36 deaths reported in PNG. Locally acquired cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 22 March 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 17 March 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 22 March 2021.

Samoa:As of 22 March 2021, 4 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 22 March 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 21 March 2021, 18 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 22 March 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 21 March 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 22 March 2021.