Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 June 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 15 June 2021

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 21 June 2021, 30,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 910 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 22 June 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 22 June 2021, 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI. There has been no new local case reported for more than 42 days. - Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 22 June 2021.

Fiji: As of 22 June 2021, 2,270 cases and 9 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There have been 2,200 cases and 7 deaths during the current outbreak that started in April 2021. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 22 June 2021.

Kiribati nationals in Fiji: Twenty (20) Kiribati nationals have contracted Covid-19 after receiving their first Covid test at the Town House Hotel in Suva, Fiji, where they are staying. A total of 39 I-Kiribati are staying at the hotel awaiting repatriation to Kiribati. – Source: Radio Kiribati, 18 June 2021, accessed on 22 June 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 21 June 2021, 18,972 cumulative cases and 142 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 22 June 2021.

Guam: As of 21 June 2021, 8,284 confirmed and probablecases and 139 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 22 June 2021.

Hawaii: As of 21 June 2021, 37,367 cases of COVID-19 and513 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days . – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 22 June 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 21 June 2021, 129 COVID-19 cases (including 71 cases since 07 March 2021) have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days.– Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 22 June 2021.

New Zealand: As of 21 June 2021, 2,719 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There has been no local case reported for more than 42 days. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 22 June 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 19 June 2021, there have been 17,013 confirmed cases and 173 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 22 June 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 22 June 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no local case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services official facebook page, accessed on 22 June 2021.

Samoa: As of 22 June 2021, 1 imported COVID-19 case has been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: WHO COVID-19 Pacific Islands Situation Report accessed on 22 June 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 22 June 2021, 20 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Ministry of Health & Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 22 June 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 22 June 2021, 3 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 22 June 2021.