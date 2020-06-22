Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 June 2020

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 15 June 2020

Dengue

DENV-2 in Wallis and Futuna: The outbreak has been declared over and the alert has been removed from the map. – Source: Personal communication from country officials on 22 June 2020.

DENV-1 and DENV-2 in Cook Islands: From January 2019 to 16 June 2020, 352 confirmed and probable dengue cases were reported. There has been a decline in DENV-1cases and an increase in DENV-2 cases reported. The DENV-1 red alert has been changed to blue. – Source: Cook Islands 2019-2020 Dengue Outbreak DENV-1, DENV-2 Situation Report sent on PacNet on 20 June 2020.

DENV-3 in Yap State, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM): A total of 36 new DLI cases were seen during epi weeks 20-23 bringing the total number of DLI cases to 1,661 since January 1, 2019. There has been no additional DLI cases being reported from the outer islands of Yap since 29 April 2020. Source: Dengue Virus Type 3 Outbreak, Yap State, Situation Report #34 – Epi Weeks 20-23, 12 June 2020

DENV-3 in Republic of the Marshall Islands: There have been 3,446 dengue-like-illness cases of which 1,606 have been laboratory confirmed by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 16June 2020. Two deaths were reported since June 2019. The outbreak is ongoing. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 16June 2020.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 21 June 2020, 7,461 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 102 deaths were reported in Australia. Over the past week, there has been an average of 20 new cases reported each day. Of the newly reported cases, the majority have been from Victoria. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 22 June 2020.

New Zealand: As of 22 June 2020, 1,513 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There have been 9 new imported cases since last week update. The blue alert is changed to red. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 22 June 2020.

Hawaii: As of 21 June 2020, 814 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 22 June 2020.

Guam: As of 22 June 2020, 222 cases (214 confirmed and 8 probable) and 5 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, accessed on 22 June 2020.