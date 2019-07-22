Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 July 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 15 July 2019
- Wallis and Futuna: the number of reported cases of ILI and Influenza is back to baseline levels; the influenza B alert has been removed from the map. - Source: personal communication with country officials on 22 July 2019
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
Twenty-five (25) imported cases of dengue (17 cases of DENV-1, 6 cases of DENV-2 and 2 cases of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 - 14/07/2019 available online.
Two (2) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-1 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Fiji were reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 13/07/19 to 19/07/2019