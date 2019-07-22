Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 July 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 15 July 2019

Wallis and Futuna: the number of reported cases of ILI and Influenza is back to baseline levels; the influenza B alert has been removed from the map. - Source: personal communication with country officials on 22 July 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):