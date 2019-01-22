Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 January 2019

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 January 2019

Influenza activity has been increasing in Guam since the beginning of December 2018: 144 cases of Influenza (142 cases of influenza A and 2 cases of influenza B) and 20 cases of ILI were reported in week 52 2018 (December 23 to 29, 2018), including 59 lab-confirmed cases (using PCR testing). – Source: Guam Epidemiological Newsletter – report for the week ending 12/29/2018 and personal communication with country officials on 18 January 2019

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):