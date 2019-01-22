Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 January 2019
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 14 January 2019
- Influenza activity has been increasing in Guam since the beginning of December 2018: 144 cases of Influenza (142 cases of influenza A and 2 cases of influenza B) and 20 cases of ILI were reported in week 52 2018 (December 23 to 29, 2018), including 59 lab-confirmed cases (using PCR testing). – Source: Guam Epidemiological Newsletter – report for the week ending 12/29/2018 and personal communication with country officials on 18 January 2019
Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):
Two (2) imported cases of dengue (1 case of DENV-4 and 1 case of dengue serotype unknown) with travel history to Papua New Guinea were reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 13/01/2019 available onlinehttps://www.health.qld.gov.au/publications/clinical-practice/guidelines-procedures/diseases-infection/surveillance/reports/mosquito-borne/mbd-report.pdf.
One (1) imported case of DENV-1 with travel history to Nauru was reported by Queensland Health (notifiable conditions data) for the period 01/01/2019 – 13/01/2019 available onlinehttps://www.health.qld.gov.au/publications/clinical-practice/guidelines-procedures/diseases-infection/surveillance/reports/mosquito-borne/mbd-report.pdf.
One (1) imported case of Zika virus infection with travel history to Samoa was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 12/01/19 to 18/01/2019.