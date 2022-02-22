Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 February 2022

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 15 February 2022

Leptospirosis

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

American Samoa: As of 21 February 2022, a total of 57 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: American Samoa Department of Health official facebook page accessed on 22 February 2022.

Australia: As of 21 February 2022, 2,705,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 4,929 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 22 February 2022.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of21 February 2022, 8,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 22 February 2022.

Cook Islands: As of 21 February 2022, 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. There has been no local cases reported. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands official facebook page accessed on 22 February 2022.

Fiji: As of 21 February 2022, 63,650 cases and 826 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 876 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 22 February 2022.

French Polynesia: As of 21 February 2022, 64,597 cumulative cases and 637 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 22 February 2022.

Guam: As of 21 February 2022, 42,818 confirmed and probablecases and 317 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 22 February 2022.

Hawaii: As of 21 February 2022, 234,551 cases of COVID-19 and 1,304 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 22 February 2022.

Kiribati: As of 21 February 2022, 2,847 cases of COVID-19 (42-imported and 2,540 local) and 11 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 22 February 2022.

New Caledonia: As of 22 February 2022, 45,462 COVID-19 cases and 287 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 22 February 2022.

New Zealand: As of 22 February 2022, 36,162 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 56deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 22 February 2022.

Papua New Guinea: As of 20 February 2022, there have been 40,296 confirmed cases and 636 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 22 February 2022.

Palau: As of 21 February 2022, 3,563 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of PalauCOVID-19 situation report accessed on 22 February 2022.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 21 February 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Previously reported 3 border cases are now declared non-active and have been counted in the Hawaii cohort. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 22 February 2022.

Samoa: As of 21 February 2022, 33 quarantine COVID-19 cases were reported by the Samoan Government. There is no evidence of community transmission.– Source: Press release on Government of Samoaaccessed on 22 February 2022

Solomon Islands: As of 21 February 2022, 5,891 cases and 83 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 22 February 2022.

Tonga: As of 21 February 2022, 234 cases (including a positive case reported on 29 October 2021) have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days– Source: Media article from Matangi Tonga Online accessed on 22 February 2022.

Vanuatu: As of 21 February 2022, 15 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There are currently 8 active cases in quarantine. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 22 February 2022.