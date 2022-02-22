World + 19 more
Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 February 2022
Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 15 February 2022
Leptospirosis
- Fiji: An outbreak of leptospirosis in the Western and the Central Division and an increasing trend of cases in the North is reported by the Fiji MoHMS. A total of 19 deaths nationally has been reported since the beginning of this year. *A red alert is added on the map. *– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 22 February 2022.
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
American Samoa: As of 21 February 2022, a total of 57 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the American Samoa Department of Health. There has been no local case reported. – Source: American Samoa Department of Health official facebook page accessed on 22 February 2022.
Australia: As of 21 February 2022, 2,705,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 4,929 deaths were reported in Australia. Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Governmentaccessed on 22 February 2022.
Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of21 February 2022, 8,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths were reported by CNMI*.* *Local cases have been reported in the last 14 days. *- Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation official facebook page accessed on 22 February 2022.
Cook Islands: As of 21 February 2022, 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Cook Islands Ministry of Health. There has been no local cases reported. – Source: Te Marae Ora Ministry of Health Cook Islands official facebook page accessed on 22 February 2022.
Fiji: As of 21 February 2022, 63,650 cases and 826 deaths have been reported in Fiji. Fiji has also recorded 876 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. - Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services official facebook page accessed on 22 February 2022.
French Polynesia: As of 21 February 2022, 64,597 cumulative cases and 637 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Direction de la sante website accessed on 22 February 2022.
Guam: As of 21 February 2022, 42,818 confirmed and probablecases and 317 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services website accessed on 22 February 2022.
Hawaii: As of 21 February 2022, 234,551 cases of COVID-19 and 1,304 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.– Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health websiteaccessed on 22 February 2022.
Kiribati: As of 21 February 2022, 2,847 cases of COVID-19 (42-imported and 2,540 local) and 11 deaths were reported by the Kiribati Government. *Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source: Office of Te Beretitenti official facebook page accessed on 22 February 2022.
New Caledonia: As of 22 February 2022, 45,462 COVID-19 cases and 287 deaths have been reported by the New Caledonia Government*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days.–* Source: Government of New Caledonia websiteaccessed on 22 February 2022.
New Zealand: As of 22 February 2022, 36,162 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 56deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health*. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. *– Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health website accessed on 22 February 2022.
Papua New Guinea: As of 20 February 2022, there have been 40,296 confirmed cases and 636 deaths reported in PNG. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Papua New Guinea Official COVID-19 Info websiteaccessed on 22 February 2022.
Palau: As of 21 February 2022, 3,563 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths were reported by the Republic of Palau. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: Ministry of Health and Human Services, Republic of PalauCOVID-19 situation report accessed on 22 February 2022.
Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 21 February 2022, 4 imported cases have been reported by RMI Ministry of Health and Human Service. Previously reported 3 border cases are now declared non-active and have been counted in the Hawaii cohort. There has been no local cases reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human services official facebook page accessed 22 February 2022.
Samoa: As of 21 February 2022, 33 quarantine COVID-19 cases were reported by the Samoan Government. There is no evidence of community transmission.– Source: Press release on Government of Samoaaccessed on 22 February 2022
Solomon Islands: As of 21 February 2022, 5,891 cases and 83 deaths were reported by the Solomon Islands government. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days. – Source: COVID-19 Dashboard for Solomon Islands accessed on 22 February 2022.
Tonga: As of 21 February 2022, 234 cases (including a positive case reported on 29 October 2021) have been reported by the Ministry of Health. Local cases have been reported in the past 14 days– Source: Media article from Matangi Tonga Online accessed on 22 February 2022.
Vanuatu: As of 21 February 2022, 15 imported cases have been reported by the Vanuatu Government. There are currently 8 active cases in quarantine. There has been no local case reported. – Source: Health Promotions Vanuatu facebook post accessed on 22 February 2022.
Wallis and Futuna: As of 21 February 2022, 454 COVID-19 cases (including 445 cases since 06 March 2021) and 7 deaths have been reported by the Wallis and Futuna Government. – Source: Préfet de Wallis-et-Futuna official facebookpage accessed on 22 February 2022.
COVID-19 Vaccination
- As of 21 February 2022, a total of 2,327,554 of the 1st dose and 1,963,459 of the 2nd dose has been administered in all 22Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs).
MORE information and data visualization products on COVID-19 morbidity, mortality and vaccination in the Pacific Islandscan be accessed on SPC website at https://www.spc.int/updates/blog/2021/03/covid-19-pacific-community-updates.
Outside of the Pacific
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19): A total of 425,769,997 cases of COVID-19 and 5,893,821 deaths were reported globally as of 22 February 2022.– Source: John Hopkins CSSEaccessed on 22 February 2022 at 4:30 pm Noumea time.
Other updates and information on Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) can be accessed at WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation reportsand WHO Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) Dashboard.
Other Information/updates
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) in American Samoa: The number of RSV cases seen at the LBJ Hospital has dropped dramatically. – Source: Media article from Talanei accessed on 22 February 2022
Leptospirosis in New Caledonia: As of 22 February 2022, 44 cases have been declared since January 1, 2022, spread over 22 municipalities (southern province: 18 cases, northern province: 25 cases, 1 case notgeolocated). – Source: New Caledonia Department of Health and Social Affairs website accessed on 22 February 2022.
Dengue in Fiji: Dengue cases are within expected numbers however recent increases in cases do represent a serious concern. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 22 February 2022.
Typhoid Fever in Fiji: Typhoid cases have been reported recently. Though case numbers are less than expected for the current period, the public is encouraged to boil all drinking water where access to clean water is limited and continue to practice basic hygiene measures such as frequently washing hands with soap and water, but especially after visiting the toilet and before eating or preparing food. – Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 22 February 2022.