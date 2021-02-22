World + 14 more

Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 February 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 15 February 2021

Dengue

  • DENV-3 in the Republic of the Marshall Islands: Three (3) new dengue-like case reported in epi week 6 2021 . In total, there have been 3,881dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,983were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 16 February 2021. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 16 February 2021.

  • DENV-2 in the Cook Islands: A Dengue serotype 2 outbreak has been declared by the Cook Islands Ministry of Health on 02 February 2021. A total of 48 probable and confirmed dengue cases have been reported in 2021. Out of samples sent to New Zealand LabPlus for testing and verification, 14were positive for Dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2). – Source: Cook Islands 2021 Dengue Outbreak, DENV-2 sent on PacNet on 20 February 2021.

Leptospirosis

  • New Caledonia: An increasing number of leptospirosis cases has been notified in New Caledonia since the beginning of the year: 80 cases were reported between 01 January 2021 and 21 February 2021. – Source: New Caledonia Department of Health and Social Affairs website: Leptospirosis Situation as of 21 February 2021, accessed on 22 February 2021.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

  • Australia: As of 21 February 2021, 28,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. Six (6) locally acquired cases have been reported in the last 7 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 22 February 2021. COVID-19 vaccinations commenced in Australia on 22 February 2021. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 22 February 2021, 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).*– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook page accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • Fiji: As of 22 February 2021, 56 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • French Polynesia: As of 19 February 2021, 18,346 cumulative cases and 137 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 19 February 2021.

  • Guam: As of 21 February 2021, 7,720 confirmed and probablecases and 130 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • Hawaii: As of 20 February 2021, 27,107 cases of COVID-19 and430 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • New Caledonia: As of 21 February 2021, 55 confirmed cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • New Zealand: As of 22 February 2021, 2,357 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There are currently 8 active cases in the community. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 22 February 2021. COVID-19 vaccinations commenced in New Zealand on 20 February 2021. - Source: Ministry of Health, New Zealand accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • Papua New Guinea: As of 22 February 2021, there have been 970 confirmed cases and 10 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 17 February 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • Samoa:As of 22 February 2021, 4 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • Solomon Islands: As of 22 February 2021, 18 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • Vanuatu: As of 22 February 2021, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 22 February 2021.

  • Wallis and Futuna: As of 22 February 2021, 9 imported cases have been reported by Wallis and Futuna. There has been no locally acquired case reported.– Source: State and Territory Services in Wallis and Futuna accessed on 15 February 2021.

Outside of the Pacific

Additional information of relevance (e.g. imported cases with travel history to Pacific Island countries and territories):

  • One (1) imported case of dengue serotype 2 with travel history to Cook Islands was reported by New Zealand ESR (Institute of Environmental Science and Research Ltd) for the period 13/02/2021–19/02/2021

