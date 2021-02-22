Epidemic and emerging disease alerts in the Pacific as of 22 February 2021

Highlights/updates since the last map was sent on PacNet on 15 February 2021

Dengue

DENV-2 in the Cook Islands: A Dengue serotype 2 outbreak has been declared by the Cook Islands Ministry of Health on 02 February 2021. A total of 48 probable and confirmed dengue cases have been reported in 2021. Out of samples sent to New Zealand LabPlus for testing and verification, 14were positive for Dengue serotype 2 (DENV-2). – Source: Cook Islands 2021 Dengue Outbreak, DENV-2 sent on PacNet on 20 February 2021.

DENV-3 in the Republic of the Marshall Islands: Three (3) new dengue-like case reported in epi week 6 2021 . In total, there have been 3,881dengue-like-illness cases (of which 1,983were laboratory confirmed) reported by the Republic of the Marshall Islands between May 2019 and 16 February 2021. Two (2) deaths were reported since June 2019. - Source: Dengue-3 Outbreak in Republic of the Marshall Islands Situation Report, 16 February 2021.

Leptospirosis

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

Australia: As of 21 February 2021, 28,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19including 909 deaths were reported in Australia. Six (6) locally acquired cases have been reported in the last 7 days.– Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 22 February 2021. COVID-19 vaccinations commenced in Australia on 22 February 2021. – Source: Department of Health, Australian Government accessed on 22 February 2021.

Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas (CNMI): As of 22 February 2021, 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths were reported by CNMI*. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).*– Source: Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation facebook page accessed on 22 February 2021.

Fiji: As of 22 February 2021, 56 cases and 2 deaths have been reported in Fiji. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation period (28 days).– Source: Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services accessed on 22 February 2021.

French Polynesia: As of 19 February 2021, 18,346 cumulative cases and 137 deaths have been reported in French Polynesia.– Source: Direction de la sante accessed on 19 February 2021.

Guam: As of 21 February 2021, 7,720 confirmed and probablecases and 130 deaths were reported by Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS). – Source : Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services accessed on 22 February 2021.

Hawaii: As of 20 February 2021, 27,107 cases of COVID-19 and430 deaths were reported by Hawaii Department of Health. – Source : State of Hawaii, Department of Health accessed on 22 February 2021.

New Caledonia: As of 21 February 2021, 55 confirmed cases have been reported by the New Caledonia Government. There has been no new locally acquired case reported for more than two incubation periods (28 days). – Source: - Government of New Caledonia accessed on 22 February 2021.

New Zealand: As of 22 February 2021, 2,357 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 25deaths were reported by New Zealand Ministry of Health. There are currently 8 active cases in the community. – Source : New Zealand Ministry of Health accessed on 22 February 2021. COVID-19 vaccinations commenced in New Zealand on 20 February 2021. - Source: Ministry of Health, New Zealand accessed on 22 February 2021.

Papua New Guinea: As of 22 February 2021, there have been 970 confirmed cases and 10 deaths reported in PNG.– Source: Papua New Guinea COVID-19 accessed on 22 February 2021.

Republic of Marshall Island (RMI): As of 17 February 2021, 4 imported cases have been reported by Ministry of Health and Human Service. There has been no locally acquired case reported. - Source:RMI Ministry of Health and Human Services facebook post, accessed on 22 February 2021.

Samoa:As of 22 February 2021, 4 imported COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Samoan Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Samoa Government accessed on 22 February 2021.

Solomon Islands: As of 22 February 2021, 18 imported cases have been confirmed by the Solomon Islands government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Solomon Islands Government accessed on 22 February 2021.

Vanuatu: As of 22 February 2021, 1 imported case has been reported by Vanuatu Government. There has been no locally acquired case reported. – Source: Ministry of Health, Vanuatu, accessed on 22 February 2021.